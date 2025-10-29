Video: Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL Opens At Hope Mill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope Mill Theatre celebrates its 10th anniversary season with Mel Brooks’ YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL, now playing through November 30. Check out video highlights of the production.

The production, which began previews on October 10, will then transfer to Liverpool Playhouse for a limited Christmas engagement from December 3, 2025, through January 3, 2026.

Adapted by Mel Brooks from his 1974 cult-classic film starring Gene Wilder, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN follows Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”), the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of his eager assistant Igor (“Eye-gore”) and vivacious lab partner Inga, Frederick sets out to reanimate life — only for his monstrous creation to escape and chaos to ensue.

The production stars Ore Oduba as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Jessica Martin as Frau Blücher, Rhiannon Chesterman as Elizabeth Benning, Pete Gallagher as The Monster, Curtis Patrick as Igor, Simeon Truby as Inspector Hans Kemp/Harold the Hermit, and Julie Yammanee as Inga. The ensemble features Belle Kizzy Green, Robin Kent, Bryan Mottram, Alanna Panditaratne, Oliver Ramsdale, Hakeem Tinubu, Patricia Wilkins, and Jessica Wright.

Directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with musical direction and co-supervision by Francesca Warren, the creative team includes Sophia Pardon (set design), Charlie Ingles (orchestration and co-musical supervision), Ben Harrison (sound design), Aaron J Dootson (lighting design), Matt Powell (video and projection design), Lorraine Parry (costume design), Nicola Thorp (wigs and make-up design), and Lauren Kate Hampton (associate choreography). Casting is by Jim Arnold.

Featuring a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN includes orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman.

Hope Mill Theatre, founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton in 2015, has become one of the UK’s leading independent producing houses, acclaimed nationally and internationally for its ambitious in-house musicals.