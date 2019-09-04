VIDEO: Get a First Listen to 'Raven' From BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL

Brooklyn the Musical, with a book, lyrics, and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, will run at Greenwich Theatre from Friday 27 September - Saturday 19 October, 2019.

Get a first listen to the song 'Raven' in the video below!

With book, lyrics, and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn the Musical is a story within a story. On the outside, a band of soulful street singers and storytellers sharing a story from their lives. And their story: a young Parisian coming to America to search for fame and the Father she never knew. Her only clue, her name.... Brooklyn. With a brilliant mix of pop, rock and soul, including the famous song, 'Once Upon A Time', these stories interweave to create a musical that is a touching and inspiring sidewalk-fairy tale.

Tickets:

(previews) all tickets £16.00

From 30 September £28.50 £23.50 (concs)

All prices include £1 per ticket booking fee

www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Box office: 020 8858 77550





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You