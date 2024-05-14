TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT ME Comes to the Apollo Theatre For One Night Only in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Off the back of his documentary Me and the Voice in My Head which premiered on Channel 4 yesterday, beloved actor, comedian, award-winning child magician, Joe Tracini is presenting his one-man-show Ten Things I Hate About Me at the Apollo Theatre in London on Sunday 25 August.

The actor and social media star delivers a candid and entertaining standup comedy show based on living with Borderline Personality Disorder, a condition he was diagnosed with ten years ago. This condition severely effects how a person thinks and feels about themselves and other people, leading to intense and unstable emotions, chronic insecurity and intrusive thoughts. Joe has been through it all and written this show to help get a handle on his ‘tw*t of a brain’.

A comedy show based on a personality disorder may not seem like the obvious subject matter, but Joe has his wonderful sense of humour (that we all came to know and love with his viral lockdown dancing videos), sensitivity and positivity to bring this gloriously joyful show to life.

This is a show about living - however uncomfortable it may be.

Join him and his ukulele at the Apollo Theatre on Sunday 25th August (and Mick is not invited!)

Ten Things I Hate About Me is produced by Lambert Jackson.

