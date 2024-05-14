THE HOLIDAY Live In Concert With Score By Hans Zimmer Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved Christmas romcom The Holiday (2006) is to be presented live in concert this festive season, on a 15 date UK-wide tour, which will see the films score played live-to-film with a complete concert orchestra. The announcement comes after a sell-out tour in 2023.



Taking place in the some of the greatest concert halls across the country, the tour will begin on November 28th and run right up until just before Christmas on the 19th, with stops in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and much more.



The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema size screen is an incredibly unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday, which has become a cult Christmas viewing experience for many.

The score for The Holiday was written by world renowned, highly celebrated and multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe winning composer Hans Zimmer and written, directed and produced by Nancy Meyers, know for films such as It's Complicated, The Intern, Something's Gotta Give and The Parent Trap.



A Universal Pictures production, The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, and tells the story of how two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart find themselves in the same exact place.



They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda's L.A. house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects; a new romance.

Tour dates:

28th November Southend Cliffs Pavilion

30th November Liverpool Empire

1st December London Eventim Apollo

3rd December Edinburgh Usher Hall

4th December Glasgow Armadillo

6th December Manchester Bridgewater Hall

8th December Sheffield City Hall

9th December Bath Forum

10th December Brighton Centre

11th December Portsmouth Guildhall

13th December Poole Lighthouse

16th December York Barbican

17th December Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

18th December Birmingham Symphony Hall

19th December Swansea Arena

