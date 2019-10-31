UK Tour Dates Announced For The Premiere Of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - REMIX

To celebrate Halloween, imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse are delighted to announce the full UK tour for the premiere of their unique shot-for-shot stage recreation of George A. Romero's classic 1968 zombie movie - Night of The Living Dead .

Night of the Living Dead - Remix will run at Leeds Playhouse from the 24 January-15 February. It will then tour to Liverpool Playhouse (18-22 Feb), Exeter Northcott (25-26 Feb), Theatr Clwyd (28-29 Feb), Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal (2-3 Mar), Nottingham Playhouse (10-11 Mar), Dundee Repertory Theatre (13-14 Mar) and HOME, Manchester (18-21 Mar).

In 1968, Night of the Living Dead started out as a low-budget independent horror movie telling the story of seven strangers taking refuge from flesh eating ghouls in an isolated farmhouse.

Fifty years on, seven performers enter the stage armed with cameras, a box of props and a rail of costumes. Can they recreate the ground-breaking film, shot-for-shot before our eyes, using whatever they can lay their hands on?

With 1,076 edits in 95 minutes, it's a heroic struggle. Success will require wit, skill and ingenuity and is by no means guaranteed.

Romero's original was an apocalyptic vision of paranoia, the breakdown of community and the end of the American dream. In their new stage production, masters of digital theatre, imitating the dog, create a love-song to the original 1960s film, a remaking and remixing which attempts to understand the past in order not to have to repeat it. Their version is in turns humorous, terrifying, thrilling, thought-provoking and joyous. Above all, in the retelling it becomes a searing parable for our own complex times.

imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 20 years. Their work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals and events across the world. Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms and most recently Heart of Darkness.

Leeds Playhouse is one of the UK's leading producing theatres; a cultural hub, a place where people gather to tell and share stories and to engage in world class theatre. It makes work which is pioneering and relevant, seeking out the best companies and artists to create inspirational theatre in the heart of Yorkshire.

Presented by courtesy of Image Ten, Inc, Night of The Living Dead - Remix is directed by imitating the dog's co-artistic directors Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks. Casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information visit www.imitatinthedog.co.uk (Twitter: @imitatingthedog)





