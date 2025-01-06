UK Premiere of DOCDOC Comes to the Churchill Theatre Bromley and the Palace Theatre Southend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Morris Gilbert and Óskar Eiriksson will present the UK premiere of Laurent Baffie’s outrageously hilarious worldwide hit comedy play DocDoc - which has played to over 4 million people in over 37 countries - at the Churchill Theatre Bromley from 5-15 February 2025 and the Palace Theatre Southend from 18-23 February 2025.

In this hysterical farce which pokes fun at all our idiosyncrasies and foibles, Doctor Cooper, a renowned specialist in obsessive-compulsive disorders, is running late. Meanwhile, he has a waiting room filled with patients desperate to be treated. First up there’s Fred with a bad case of Tourette’s, and behind him a growing queue of more and more challenging compulsions. Practice Assistant, Anna, attempts to keep on top of the mounting chaos whilst we await the good doctor's arrival but, with the extended absence of Doctor Cooper, the group has no other option than to try their own version of group therapy, with screamingly funny consequences.

DocDoc stars Sophie Bloor (Gay Pride and No Prejudice) as Lili, Gareth Brierley (The Diplomat) as Fred, Ryan Early (Coronation Street) as Lee, Joanna Hudson-Fox (Emmerdale) as Blanche, Isabella Leung (A Bouffon Play About Hong Kong) as Anna, Julie J Nagle (9 to 5 The Musical) as Mary and Leon Stewart (Wish You Were Dead) as Otto with Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution) and Joshua Ford (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as understudies.

The UK Creative Team for DocDoc is Writer Laurent Baffie, English Version by Julian Quintanilla, Adaptation by Susie McKenna and Clarisa Butler, Director Ian Talbot (The Mousetrap) with Original Direction by Lia Jelin and Designer Paula Sabina.

Laurent Baffie – who has experienced obsessive-compulsive disorders himself – is a French writer, radio and television presenter, actor, theatre director and film-maker. He began writing sketches for other comedians as early as 1985, but it was not until 1991 that he became known for his bold and provocative improvisations on television. In 2005, he wrote Toc Toc (retitled as DocDoc for the UK), which was a huge success not only in France but all over the world, especially in Spain and South America, where it was an unprecedented success. Toc Toc has been seen by more than 4,300,000 people and has won numerous awards. Laurent Baffie writes a new play every year. He has also written several books, including his own dictionary, with over 500,000 copies sold. His jokes and hidden cameras are popular on his Instagram and YouTube channels. Laurent Baffie is a bestselling author whose comic tone, freedom and impertinence make him a unique character.

Julián Quintanilla is a Spanish writer and also a Theatre and Film director. His latest work in film, the medium-length film El Mundo Entero, qualified for the Oscars and was nominated for the Goya Awards in 2018, as well as winning 44 international awards, including 'Best Live Action Short Film' at the Cleveland International Film Festival. As a playwright, his plays Mi abuela, la loca, El gran día de la madre and Hongos stand out. His work as a Molière Award-winning adaptor of French plays has earned him worldwide recognition, with his texts premiered in more than 20 countries, performed and directed by leading figures in the theatre. Julián has a degree in directing from the RESAD in Madrid, a degree in cinema from the University of Paris and a degree in audiovisual scriptwriting from the French Screenwriters' School. Julián is currently finishing the post-production of his first feature film.

The producers of DocDoc will be working in partnership with UK-based mental health charities. More details are to be announced.

Comments