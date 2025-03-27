Twinnie Announces HAPPY HOUR TOUR 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British country-pop sensation Twinnie is set to hit the road this summer with her Happy Hour Tour 2025, presented by JOY. Concerts & Holler Live.

Joined by rising Tennessee artist Bonner Black, Twinnie will bring her signature powerhouse performances to audiences across the UK and Ireland. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist filled with fan-favorite hits and brand-new material from her upcoming Happy Hour EP.

Audiences will experience tracks from her critically acclaimed album Something We Used to Say, praised by NPR and WSM Radio, alongside fresh releases like "Woah Man" and "Worst Kind of Crush."

Happy Hour Tour 2025 Dates:

May 31 - Red Rooster Festival, Suffolk

June 2 - Komedia Studio, Brighton

June 3 - Oslo, London

June 4 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

June 6 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester

June 7 - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

June 8 - The Crescent, York

June 9 - The Cluny, Newcastle

June 10 - The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

June 11 - Stereo, Glasgow

June 13 - Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast

June 15 - The Workman's Club, Dublin

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

About Twinnie:

Known for her genre-blending sound, powerhouse vocals, and fearless artistry, Twinnie has cemented herself as one of the most exciting voices in modern country music. Raised in the Romani Travelling community, her storytelling and authenticity have earned her widespread acclaim.

Her debut album Hollywood Gypsy was named BBC Radio 2's Album of the Week, while her latest project Something We Used to Say was hailed by NPR as one of the best albums of November 2024. Twinnie has been featured in People, Forbes, Billboard, and BBC Radio, and she made history in 2024 as the first British artist to sing the U.S. National Anthem at GEODIS Park in Nashville. She is also a CMT Next Women of Country honoree.

Beyond her own music, Twinnie's songwriting credits include hits recorded by Kylie Minogue, Bryan Adams, The Shires, and Lvndscape. She's also a talented creative director, winning Best Short Film at the British Short Film Awards. In 2024, she expanded her acting career, joining the cast of the long-running British soap opera Emmerdale.

In the U.S., Twinnie made her Grand Ole Opry debut, scored a breakthrough radio hit with "Bad Man", and racked up over 30 million organic streams. She is also the founder of I Know A Woman, a mental health initiative supporting women in the arts.

