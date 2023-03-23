Tour Dates Announced For Frantic Assembly's Adaptation of Franz Kafka's METAMORPHOSIS

Full tour dates have been announced for Frantic Assembly's new adaptation of Franz Kafka's Metamorphosis, a collaboration between internationally celebrated poet, playwright and broadcaster Lemn Sissay OBE and Frantic Assembly's Artistic Director Scott Graham (Othello, Lovesong, Beautiful Burnout).

The new production will premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 12 - 16 September 2023, before touring to Curve Theatre Leicester (19 - 23 September 2023), MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 - 30 September 2023), Connaught Theatre Worthing (3 - 7 October 2023), York Theatre Royal (10 - 14 October 2023), Liverpool Playhouse (17 - 21 October 2023), Northern Stage Newcastle (24 - 28 October 2023), Mercury Theatre Colchester (7 - 11 November 2023), The Lowry Salford Quays(14 - 18 November 2023), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford (21 - 25 November 2023), Bristol Old Vic (10-20 January 2024), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (23 - 27 January 2024) and a four week run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 1 February - 2 March 2024.

A new animated version of the Metamorphosis artwork featuring photography by Perou, design by Paul Reardon at Peter and Paul and music by Stefan Janik can be downloaded here.

Further creative team are also today announced. Metamorphosis will be adapted by Lemn Sissay, directed by Scott Graham, designed by Jon Bausor, with video design by Ian William Galloway, music composed by Stefan Janik and sound design by Helen Skiera. The associate director is David Gilbert, the casting director is Will Burton CDG and the producer is Kerry Whelan. More creatives to be announced soon.

Kafka's Metamorphosis is a powerful and vital depiction of humans struggling within a system that crushes them under its heel. Gregor Samsa finds himself transformed from bread winner into burden in this absurd and tragic story. Frantic Assembly are renowned for their use of physicality and movement and Metamorphosis will be an inherently visceral production about the limitations of the body and the mind, of imagination and aspiration. All of this, coupled with the fluidity and lyricism of Lemn Sissay's adaptation, promises an exciting and dynamic show.

Metamorphosis sits aside Frantic Assembly's Othello as the second production in their Iconic strand of work. Iconic sees the company take on titles that bring with them so much history and baggage, love and opinion and create vital, thrilling contemporary theatre.

Metamorphosis is a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Tour Dates

2023

Theatre Royal Plymouth 12 - 16 September

Curve, Leicester 19 - 23 September

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton 26 - 30 September

Connaught Theatre, Worthing 3 - 7 October

York Theatre Royal 10 - 14 October (On Sale Soon)

Liverpool Playhouse 17 - 21 October

Northern Stage, Newcastle 24 - 28 October (On Sale Soon)

Mercury Theatre, Colchester 7 - 11 November (On Sale Soon)

Quays Theatre, The Lowry, Salford 14 - 18 November

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford 21 - 25 November

2024

Bristol Old Vic 10 - 20 January (On Sale Soon)

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry 23 - 27 January (On Sale Soon)

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre 1 Feb - 2 March