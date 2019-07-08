Tour Dates Announced For Classic Spring's A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord and an innocent young chap join a house party of fin de siècle fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long-buried secret. In A Woman of No Importance, Oscar Wilde's marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama created a vivid new theatrical voice.

Following the success in London's West End, Classic Spring's A Woman of No Importance will embark on a major UK tour this Autumn.

Artistic Director Dominic Dromgoole directs a stellar cast which includes Liza Goddard (Bergerac/Wild West) Roy Hudd (When We Were Married/ Huddlines) Emma Amos (Goodnight Sweetheart/Still Open All Hours), Isla Blair (Grantchester/The History Boys) and Katy Stephens (As You Like It/Antony and Cleopatra - RSC ) in a brilliant staging of one of Wilde's rarely seen plays. Further casting to be announced.

The production will open at the Everyman in Cheltenham before travelling to Richmond Theatre, Theatre Royal Brighton, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Perth Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford and Theatre Royal Norwich.

A Woman of No Importance was the opening production in Classic Spring's celebrated Wilde season and marks the company's first touring production. It enjoyed both critical and commercial success in the West End and was much admired for piquantly evoking new layers of dramatic depth in Wilde's work. This production not only includes glittering Wildean wit but also a selection of classic music hall songs performed by the irrepressible Roy Hudd.

Coming up, Classic Spring will also be presenting a spine-chilling double-bill of two of the greatest classics of Gothic imagination, Frankenstein and Dracula which will both play in rep at the Hackney Empire from Friday 17th January to Sunday 16th February 2020. Further details and casting will be announced in due course.

Thurs 5 to Sat 14 September

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

Mon 16 to Sat 21 Sept 2019

Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Mon 23 Sept to Sat 28th Sept 2019

Theatre Royal, Brighton

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

Tues 1 Oct to Sat 5 Oct 2019

Kings Theatre, Edinburgh

www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/kings-theatre

Tues 8 Oct to Sat 12 Oct 2019

Cambridge Arts Theatre

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/

Tues 22 Oct to Sat 26 Oct 2019

Perth Theatre

www.horsecross.co.uk/

Tues 29 Oct to Sat 2 Nov 2019

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

http://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/

Tues 5 Nov to Sat 9 Nov 2019

Theatre Royal, Norwich

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/Online/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You