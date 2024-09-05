Threedumb Theatre to Present ONE MAN POE This Halloween Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One Man Poe is returning to London after a sell-out run of all 21 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it won the Spookies Award for Best Horror Solo Show.

To commemorate the 175th anniversary of Edgar Allan Poe's mysterious death in 1849, Stephen Smith performs four of the American author's most spine-chilling classics, back-to-back and unabridged: The Tell-Tale Heart; The Pit and the Pendulum; The Black Cat; and The Raven.

Poe's archaic language paired with Smith's award-winning tour-de-force performance offers gothic horror fans and classical literature lovers an atmospheric evening rich with imaginative storytelling, making this marathon of the macabre the perfect theatrical treat for Halloween!

A huge fan of the late Roger Corman / Vincent Price's Poe-cycle when a child, Stephen Smith reignited his love of classical horror stories during the pandemic by creating online renditions of Poe's work via Facebook Live. When the theatres reopened he combined four of Poe's most popular pieces in a solo show and named the extravaganza One Man Poe.

First performed in 2021 at Watford Palace Theatre, One Man Poe.has had multiple runs in London, on tour in the UK and internationally in Dubai and Off-Broadway, Since its premiere in 2022 at the Poe Fest International in Baltimore MA and at the Poe Museum in Richmond VA, One Man Poe has been booked for those events on an annual basis.

Cast and Creatives

Written by Edgar Allan Poe

Directed & Performed by Stephen Smith

Music by Joseph Furey / Sound Design by Joseph Furey and Django Holder

Supported by Watford Palace Theatre

Produced by Threedumb Theatre (www.threedumbtheatre.com / @3dumbtheatre)

Link to Production Photos: www.tinyurl.com/onemanpoe

Venue 1: The Calder Bookshop & Theatre, 51 The Cut, London SE1 8LF (as part of the Lambeth Fringe)

Date / Time: Monday 23rd September, 6:30pm (2hrs 30mins - including an interval)

Tickets: £22.38 (including a booking fee)

Ticket Link: https://lambethfringe.com/events/one-man-poe

Venue 2: The Playground Theatre, 8 Latimer Rd, London, W10 6RQ

Date / Time: Friday 27th September, 7:30pm (2hrs 30mins - including an interval)

Tickets: £20 (concessions £18 / Access For All Tickets £14)

Ticket Link: https://www.theplaygroundtheatre.org.uk/projects/one-man-poe

Venue 3: Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES

Date / Time: Monday 28th October, 7:30pm (2hrs 30mins - including an interval)

Tickets: £20 (concessions £18)

Ticket Link: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/onemanpoe/

Venue 4: Baron's Court Theatre, 28a Comeragh Rd, London, W14 9HR

Date / Time: Thursday 31st October, Friday 1st November and Saturday 2nd November, 7:30pm (2hrs 30mins - including an interval)

Tickets: £20 for all four stories / £15 for a double-bill (£12 concessions)

Ticket Link to 'Part 1': https://www.baronscourttheatre.com/onemanpoe1

Ticket Link to 'Part 2': https://www.baronscourttheatre.com/onemanpoe2

