Theatre503 Reveals New Leadership Team

Theatre503 has announced Anthony Simpson-Pike as its new Artistic Director, succeeding Lisa Spirling who departs Theatre503 after eight years to join Stratford East as Artistic Director. In a new leadership model for Theatre503, Anthony will share the role of Joint CEO with Executive Director Emily Carewe. They are joined on the Senior Management Team by Literary Manager Steve Harper, recently appointed Carne Deputy Artistic Director Rochelle Wilson, and a Producer to be recruited next month.

Anthony Simpson-Pike is an acclaimed director, dramaturg, and writer whose previous leadership roles include Deputy Artistic Director at The Yard Theatre and Associate Director at The Gate Theatre. His recent work includes directing the Olivier Award-winning The P Word (Bush Theatre), co-directing the Drama Desk Award-winning Grenfell: in the words of survivors (National Theatre and St Anne’s Warehouse, NYC), directing the Irish Times Theatre Award-nominated An Octoroon (Abbey Theatre) and productions at The Royal Court Theatre, Stratford East and Young Vic. As a dramaturg, he has developed seasons of work for the Gate and The Yard and worked for companies including the RSC, Stratford East, the Royal Court, and BAC.

The selection panel for the Artistic Director role included Theatre503 Trustees Eleanor Lloyd, Roy Williams, Tian Brown-Sampson, Naomi Kerbel, Pippa Hill, Ollie Raggett, Zena Collins, Joshua Chua, Cerian Walsh, Erica Whyman (outgoing Chair) and James Dacre (new Chair) with Arts Council England observing.

Anthony Simpson-Pike said: “I can’t wait to get started on working with game-changing writers that are the lifeblood of Theatre503 and I am honoured to build on Lisa’s rich legacy of supporting bold and diverse new writing. Theatre503 holds a vital and unique place in the industry, and in my heart, as The National Theatre of debut plays. I have always been inspired by the breadth, ambition and innovation of the stories I’ve seen here. It is a vital space for artists to dare to write their boldest work and for audiences to see plays they couldn’t see anywhere else. Now, more than ever, Theatre503 is crucial to keep the heart of our writing culture beating. Without new writing, our landscape of stories will dry up. Theatre503 and the 503Studio are vital engines supporting the most visionary writers of tomorrow today. I am so excited to work with Emily and the outstanding team to contribute to the Theatre503 legacy at a crucial point in the journey, as we launch the studio and put some of our most ambitious plans into practice.”

James Dacre said: “Anthony has already made a significant impact on the London theatre ecology in his career, especially in his nurturing of new writing, championing of young talent, platforming of underrepresented voices and pioneering of unique community engagement initiatives. In an incredibly strong field of candidates, Anthony’s inspiring artistic vision for Theatre503 and 503Studio combined with these remarkable qualities - so brilliantly evidenced in his powerful work as a director and dramaturg – demonstrated his readiness to lead Theatre503 alongside Emily Carewe into its ambitious new chapter, building upon Lisa’s truly remarkable achievements here.”

Anthony joins the company in February 2025, overseeing the final stages of the 2025 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award (to be announced in Spring), the next steps towards opening the 503Studio at Nine Elms, and programming his first season of work - to be staged from 2026 onwards.

