The Royal Ballet Presents AGNES DEI

The Royal Ballet premieres Agnus Dei, a new short film by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt set to Rufus Wainwright's stunning song of the same name with choreography by Arthur Pita.

Featuring Royal Ballet First Artist Leo Dixon, this poetic solo was captured on the main stage of the Royal Opera House during lockdown. The hauntingly empty auditorium and stage provide a stunning backdrop to Wainwright's music and Pita's movement.

Agnus Dei (Lamb of God) provides a highly emotive musical backdrop for this stripped back film, which is both epic and intimate.

The film will be screened exclusively as part of the stream of The Royal Ballet's Beauty Mixed Programme on 9 July at 8pm priced £16 via www.roh.org.uk

Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet said, 'Following his long association with The Royal Ballet, I'm delighted that Arthur has been able to work with us again. Together with his wonderful creative team, he has realised an exquisite moment of reflection where the vision of a sole artist moving in the vastness of our theatre feels extraordinarily resonant.'

Michael Nunn and William Trevitt comment 'It has been a great pleasure to be able to work with Arthur for the first time on Agnus Dei, and to get the chance to collaborate and be creative together with his team and The Royal Ballet. Lockdown meant that we had access to the beautiful Royal Opera House main stage with an empty auditorium, giving us the opportunity to try out new things and experiment with the relationship between music, dance, and film - which is what we enjoy doing most.'

Arthur Pita said 'Rufus Wainwright's Agnus Dei has always been a "go-to" track for me since I first heard it, mostly at times when I want to remind myself how vast and complex our world is, and how music so beautifully soothes pain. I was grateful and delighted to have had the opportunity to create to this on the main stage of the Royal Opera House with The Royal Ballet, Somehow Agnus Dei incorporates the whole globe in its composition, like hearing all nations and religions at once through the powerful soaring of Rufus's voice which hits the spot. Yet it's so simple in its message to "grant us peace". It felt like the right moment, especially in this current time, to marry dance to this Agnus Dei.'

Rufus Wainwright comments 'Agnus Dei was a song I wrote probably during the most troublesome time of my life after which I went to rehab. Music has kept me alive literally and I feel some of that gratitude is in this song and in those Latin words. I love what Arthur has created with the dancer Leo Dixon. It is so simple and yet so magical.'

Agnus Dei is available to watch from Friday 9 July, 8pm, £16 and on demand until 8 August. More details here Beauty Mixed Programme - Beauty Mixed Programme - Royal Opera House Stream (roh.org.uk)