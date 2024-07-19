The Groucho Club Presents Artist In Residence Collette Cooper

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Resident artist Collette Cooper returns to The Groucho Club from 9.30pm on Friday 25th July.

Collette Cooper's nights of storytelling, songs and sass, quickly became a hugely popular regular event with club members and their guests, as Collette is guaranteed to bring her unique talent and entertaining sense of fun to The Groucho Club each and every time.

Performing a selection of her original music, inspired by blues, jazz and rock alongside her three piece band, Collette ensures that everyone who attends her nights receives a warm welcome on arrival. Expect a night of vibrant and stylish songs and some surprises, in the way that long standing members will remember the old-style Groucho Club was always so famous for.

Due to the high level of demand for spaces to these events, Collette has now moved her evenings to the Gennaro Room on the second floor of the Groucho Club.

With more seating available there is more space to relax and enjoy drinks from the beautiful bar, while Collette brings her own electric energy to the room from 9.30pm on Friday 25th July.

The Gennaro Room has an incredible history itself with opera singers Enrico Caruso and Dame Nellie Melba dining there in the past, as well as the King of Greece, King of Siam and King of Yugoslavia. So to spend an evening in the space with Collette will be as if transported to a time of luxury and grandeur yet with Collette's contemporary take on some timeless classic tunes and her on stage presence.

ABOUT COLLETTE COOPER'S GROUCHO CLUB EVENINGS

By bringing the old-style Groucho Club spirit back to Soho with these special events, Collette is eager for people to revisit the idea of spending time in iconic Soho at weekends, as she personally provides a warm welcome to audience members along with her three-piece band and a selection of complimentary Johnny Walker sponsored cocktails.

Collette will perform alongside her incredible band, with rare and exclusive sets in the atmospheric surroundings of The Groucho Club's much-loved Gennaro Room.

Members and their guests will have the chance to enjoy up close and personal renditions of original songs and timeless classics, performed by Collette and her guest musicians in this grand but welcoming space; the perfect location to impress a date or take friends and family for a truly unique experience.

Book your place now to witness the magic of this eternally beautiful style of music, brought to you by one of Soho's most delightful performers and her musician friends.

