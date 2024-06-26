The Glasshouse Introduces The Music Pass Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Imagine introducing your little one to the joy of live music from the very start. That’s exactly what you can do with the new Music Pass, announced by The Glasshouse International Centre for Music. The innovative Music Pass initiative is a pioneering programme aimed at introducing the magic of live music to every newborn in the North East.

The Music Pass, developed in collaboration with public health authorities and Children North East, provides families with free access to live music for every baby born in the North East between 1 September 2023, and 31 August 2024. A £25 voucher can be spent on family-friendly concerts, gigs and music classes, offering families the opportunity to bond over live music experiences. The Glasshouse hopes they can grow the Music Pass to be even more generous in the future and are looking for supporters of the initiative.

Abigail Pogson, Managing Director at The Glasshouse said: "Music has the power to inspire, connect, and uplift communities, and we believe that as many people as possible should have the wonder of music in their lives. Through the Music Pass, we hope to provide families with the resources they need to nurture a lifelong love of music in their children."

Partnering with public health authorities and Children North East further highlights the importance of music in supporting child development and improving lives. Through the partnership, The Glasshouse aims to harness the transformative power of music to create positive change in the community. Research has shown that participating in musical activity in early years can help physical development, ability to learn, building social skills, and family bonds.

Alice Wiseman, Director of Public Health for Gateshead and Newcastle said: "We’re thrilled to partner with The Glasshouse on this important initiative. Music plays a vital role in supporting early childhood development; it creates new human connections and can make our lives better, and we are proud to support efforts to make it accessible to every child in the North East. Ensuring all children have the best start in life is fundamental to addressing inequalities. Listening to or playing music and singing can have positive effects on behaviour, self-confidence, emotional regulation, relationship building, and a sense of belonging, contributing to resilience and mental wellbeing. This initiative plays an important part in opening this opportunity up to all communities, regardless of income.”

The Glasshouse is encouraging families across the North East to sign up for the initiative via their website. More details can be found here: theglasshouseicm.org/musicpass

