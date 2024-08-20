The Everyman Theatre Will Celebrate Black Stories and Voices This Black History Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, will present a lineup of extraordinary productions that honour Black stories, voices, and history, in celebration of Black History Month.

Throughout October, audiences will be treated to powerful performances that highlight the resilience, creativity and contributions of Black individuals to British and global culture.

Black is the Colour of My Voice: Inspired by the Life of Nina Simone : Sunday 29th September

Leading into Black History Month, Black is the Colour of My Voice is an exceptional production inspired by the life of the iconic Nina Simone. Written by Apphia Campbell, this acclaimed play tells the story of a singer and civil rights activist as she reflects on her journey from a young piano prodigy to a renowned jazz vocalist and prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement.

With live performances of some of Simone's most beloved songs, this production has won over audiences around the world and is the perfect start to Black History Month.

Tickets start at £24 and are available at https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/black-is-the-color-of-my-voice-inspired-by-the-life-of-nina-simone/

Coming to England : Tuesday 8th - Saturday 12th October

Beloved actress and TV presenter, Baroness Floella Benjamin, who was this year awarded a BAFTA Fellowship has an exceptional story to tell. Her award-winning book Coming To England will be brought to life in a joyful and moving stage adaptation filled with music, storytelling, and song this October. This production recounts the inspiring true story of young Floella's journey from Trinidad to England, where she and her family faced racism and intolerance in 1960s London.

Adapted by the acclaimed dramatist David Wood, this vibrant musical is a celebration of hope, determination, and triumph over adversity, and is ideal for families and audiences of all ages.

Tickets available from £16 and can be purchased from https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/coming-to-england/

Our Little Hour - The Walter Tull Story: Tuesday 8th - Thursday 10th October

Also featured during Black History Month is Our Little Hour, a new musical drama that tells the remarkable story of Walter Tull, the first Black footballer to play at the highest level in the UK, and the first Black Officer in the British Army.

Written by award-winning playwright Dougie Blaxland and featuring music by celebrated composer Chris Anthony, this production will be performed in the Everyman Theatre's Irving Studio Theatre, and explores Tull's groundbreaking achievements and lasting impact on British history. Commissioned by Show Racism The Red Card and produced in association with Live Wire Theatre, this is a must-see for anyone interested in the intersections of sport, history, and social justice.

Tickets available from £13 and can be purchased from https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/our-little-hour-the-walter-tull-story/

Don't miss out on the opportunity to engage with Black History Month through the arts, and join the Everyman Theatre in celebrating these remarkable stories and voices. Each production offers a unique perspective on the Black experience, honouring the past while inspiring future generations.

Tickets for all performances are available to purchase through the Everyman Theatre website https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01242 572573.

