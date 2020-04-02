The Actors Centre Announces Graduate Festival To Support Cancelled Drama School Showcases

With drama school final year showcases cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Actors Centre is today announcing a week-long Graduate Festival, which will take place in its flagship venue, the Tristan Bates Theatre from 6 - 10 July 2020.

Presented by The Actors Centre and curated by Ameena Hamid Productions, this festival will provide an essential platform for graduates to showcase their talent to the industry as well the public. There will be two performances a day - one to an invited industry audience and the other to family, friends and public audiences. Selected artists will perform on one day during the five-day festival.

The Graduate Festival is specifically for individuals whose graduate showcases were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Speaking about the festival, Theatre Programme Manager Mitchell Reeve said: "This is an extremely challenging and unprecedented time for so many people and at The Actors Centre, we want to do everything in our power to support artists through this uncharted territory. Performing in your final showcase is such a vital part of the drama school experience and moreover, provides an essential platform to launch your career.

"Due to the current unforeseen circumstances, so many graduates were robbed of this opportunity and we want to offer a stage for them to perform the pieces on which they have spent so long working on. We are thrilled to partner with Ameena Hamid on this festival, who is already doing incredible work shining a spotlight on actors whose showcases have been cancelled. We are looking forward to a dynamic and diverse display of emerging talent.

"Our building is set to re-open on 22 June, and we are monitoring the situation daily and responding to the advice of government, local authorities and Society of London Theatres (SOLT). If anything changes and we are required to remain closed for longer, one thing is certain: we will make this festival happen whenever we can."

Ameena Hamid, festival curator added: "I am so excited to be curating this festival, to see more work from graduates who have worked so hard and give them a chance to be spotlighted."

Submissions for the Graduate Festival are now open and close on Monday 18 May. Please note that we are only accepting short scenes, monologues, or duologues for this festival and to be eligible to apply, you must have had your original showcase cancelled due to COVID-19. Rescheduled showcases or those that have already been performed will not be eligible to apply.

Please click here to submit your performance for the Graduate Festival. If you have any further queries about submissions, please email submissions@ameenahamidproductions.co.uk.





