TOSCA Comes to the Royal Opera House This July

This July, The Royal Opera will present Jonathan Kent’s classic production of Puccini’s Tosca. The composers most dramatically charged work; this timeless staging receives its 15th revival since its premiere in 2006 with two leading international casts.

In the title role, The Royal Opera welcomes the return of Angel Blue following critically acclaimed performances in La traviata (2019, 2022) and Aida (2023). Blue stars alongside Russell Thomas as Mario Cavaradossi who’s most recent Covent Garden roles include stand-out performances as Calaf (Turandot) and the title role in Otello.

On 14, 17 and 21 July celebrated soprano Sonya Yoncheva makes her highly anticipated return to Covent Garden to perform the role of Floria Tosca, alongside Yusif Eyvazov as Mario Cavaradossi.

Ludovic Tézier and Aleksei Isaev share the role of Baron Scarpia, Spoletta is performed by Colin Judson, Hubert Francis, and Hugh Francis, and Cesare Angelotti by Christian Federici and Germán E. Alcántara.

Andrea Battistoni, who makes his House debut, and Christopher Willis lead the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and Royal Opera Chorus in this production which burns with ruthless energy.

Tosca will be performed at the Royal Opera House from 1 to 21 July 2024. Tickets are available from the Royal Opera House website.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

