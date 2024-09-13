THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW is Now on UK and Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK & Ireland Tour of Eric Carle's timeless classic THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW is underway. The tour began at Rose Theatre Kingston on Thursday 5 September 2024 and will run until January 2025.

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW stars Daisy Fitzgerald (Dick Whittington, Grease The Musical), Lottie Grogan (Disney's Winnie The Pooh The Musical, Smurfs Save Spring: The Musical), Arthur Thorpe (Tales From Acorn Wood, Moonlight Supermarket) and Jenny Trapp (Tales From Acorn Wood, Dracula).

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over seven years, faithfully bringing to the stage Eric Carle's timeless classics. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets. The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Busy Spider and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The best-selling children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 48 million copies worldwide. Brown Bear, Brown Bear - now celebrating 50 years – has sold more than 18.2 million copies. THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW is a vibrant celebration of Eric Carle's adored classics and the perfect way to introduce children to live theatre.

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR CHRISTMAS SHOW will play being at MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton from the 4th to the 14th December and Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire from the 20th December to the 5th January. Suitable for all ages, the show faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the magical Christmas story Dream Snow and, of course, the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The late Eric Carle said it best: I am happy the performances will be enjoyed by many and that the colourful characters will bring comfort and joy to all who see the stories that have been so carefully produced. It is uplifting to see such beautiful and cheerful works inspired by my characters! I hope my books - and this show - will inspire you and your imagination.

