THE THERAPIST Announced At Barons Court Theatre

The Asylum Theatre of Las Vegas joins creative partners from London, UK to Lima, Peru to present this world premiere translation in a unique international collaboration including members of World English Speaking Theatres (WEST), and Out of the Wings Festival.

"How do you look the enemy in the eye?" "She endures."

A human rights lawyer receives an unusual proposal: to organize a yoga workshop for the leaders of Peru's most notorious terrorist groups. Can those responsible for such suffering be changed?

'The Therapist' is above all a settling of accounts with past demons, taking us back in time through our protagonist's early years, marked by abandonment and solitude. A time when violence stalked the country, as well as home.

Translated by Gigi Guizado

Music by Daniel Willis Production

Design by Axis deBruyn

Directed by Sarah O'Connell

