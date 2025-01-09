THE RAINBOW Comes to Perth Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perth Theatre’s Spring Season Subscription series will open with Nicola Werenowska’s reimagining of D.H. Lawrence’s novel, The Rainbow. Running from Thursday 27 February until Saturday 8 March, the Perth Theatre production gives voice to the three Polish women at the heart of the novel which was originally published in 1915.

Lydia, a political activist and refugee from Poland, has been forced to carve out a new life for herself and her daughter in rural Nottinghamshire. But at what emotional cost?

Anna, her daughter, has been birthing and raising children for decades. As the menopause hits, she starts to question what it is that she really wants.

Ursula, Anna's daughter, has no interest in marriage. She wants to work, to explore her sexuality and to find out what it means to be Polish.

Told through interweaving lyrical narration, compelling dialogue, live music and movement, this high energy ensemble piece paints a colourful picture of female emancipation, class struggle, gender and migrant identity; reminding us that it is only when we embrace the past that we discover who we really are.

The ensemble cast features Kate Spiro as Lydia, Jessica Dennis as Anna, Rebecca Brudner as Ursula and Lee Rufford as Will, with Nicolas Goode playing Tom, and Laura Andresen Guimarães as Winifred and Anton.

Playwright Nicola Werenowska said, “Our adaptation of D. H. Lawrence’s The Rainbow tells a colourful story of female emancipation, class struggle and gender identity. What's most important for me in our retelling of this story is that our adaptation focuses on the three Polish women at the centre of Lawrence’s rich work. By addressing the significance of the women’s Polish heritage, something that Lawrence himself fully intended, but has been widely overlooked, we ask pertinent questions about the need to decolonise narratives for 21st Century Theatre and beyond.”

Director Jo Newman said, “Adapting The Rainbow has enabled us to tell Lawrence’s well-loved story, astonishingly ahead of its time, and draw out its vivid themes which feel so pertinent today. It's a story which creates space for matrilineal knowledge and an exploration of Polish heritage, sexuality and female emancipation. With an incredible cast of majority Polish heritage actor-musicians and singers, I’m really excited about how live music and voice will form an integral part of the storytelling. We’ll enjoy playful theatricality in the way we tell this joyful, meaningful, epic story which spans across three generations."

