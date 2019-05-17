THE LIFE OF CHRIST Returns To Wintershall

The Wintershall Players have become renowned for their epic re-enactments of what is, indeed, the greatest story of all time. Every year on Good Friday The Passion of Jesus is performed to over 20,000 people in Trafalgar Square and every summer The Life of Christ is presented at the Hutley family's beautiful farm, Wintershall, an area of extraordinary natural beauty which sits within the rolling landscape of the Surrey Hills, less than an hour from London.

From Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 June, from 10am to 3.30pm, this open-air epic promenade performance, in three acts, will take the audience back in time to the Palestine of Jesus' day. James Burke-Dunsmore leads a cast of more than a hundred dedicated volunteers, dressed in full costume, in this moving and authentic re-enactment of the remarkable events of Jesus' life. Other notable cast members include Henrietta Fiddian-Green (Mary Magdalene), Phil Street (Peter), Annie Burnford (Samaritan), Daniel Freer (John the Baptist) and Polly King (Archangel Gabriel).

A hauntingly beautiful soundtrack and a full complement of sheep, horses, and of course, a donkey make this one of the most moving and evocative live events of the summer.

Young and old from all walks of life will be mesmerised as the story unfolds - The Life of Christ is an unforgettable live performance event for theatre lovers, families, schools and faith groups alike.

Wintershall are also pleased to announce their new project One Good Friday 2020. On Good Friday, 10 April 2020, they will not only be performing the Passion Play in London, but the play will also be performed in several UK towns and cities on the same day - including performances in Bath, Horsham, Liverpool, Staines, Bishop Auckland, Hamilton and Worcester. It has long been Wintershall's dream to bring their Passion Play nationwide and to share their awe-inspiring full-scale re-enactment of the Passion with communities throughout the UK. The play will be performed for free by local casts in all locations.

Wintershall have licensed their Passion Script, written by Peter Hutley, and Production Manual to each new city and town taking part and each new production is performed by and produced by their local communities. This is a wonderful unifying project bringing communities together and telling the real story of Easter to a whole new audience.

Full details of each city and town taking part can be found at www.onegoodfriday.com. Each city or town will need cast members, production staff, volunteers and fundraisers to achieve this. Any additional cities or towns who would like to join in are very welcome, contact Wintershall for details.

Wintershall, in the heart of the Surrey countryside, is a privately-owned farm and park. Peter and Ann Hutley have lived here for over 50 years and under their stewardship, the estate has expanded into a haven for wildlife, mature woodland and farmland. It is also the home of The Wintershall Nativity plays.



The Life of Christ was originally written and adapted from the bible by Peter to mark the Millennium. Staged as a one-off production in 1999, it was so popular it has been performed almost every year in the 19 years since.

The Life of Christ is directed by the West End theatre producer and director Ashley Herman.

There will be free parking nearby for coaches, minibuses and individuals.





