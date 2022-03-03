THE FAMILY SEX SHOW Announces Tour Dates

From the award-winning company behind family favourite Me & My Bee comes a brand new show to tour this Spring, aiming to open up conversations for those who are curious about sex and relationships. At a time when Relationships & Sex Education in schools can still often remain overlooked and undervalued, The Family Sex Show is a joyful and shame-busting celebration of what different kinds of relationships look like. As well as the accompanying website (that will be continuously developed) and podcast series as online resources, the live show - which has been designed to be enjoyed by intergenerational audiences - opens up the topic of pleasure. It imagines a potentially better future and offers a space to welcome difference, equality and liberation.

The Family Sex Show has been developed in consultation with School of Sexuality Education and with thanks to Outspoken Sex Ed. The Family Sex Show explores bodies, sexuality, gender, boundaries, pleasure and relationships at a time when children begin to start asking questions. A fun & silly performance where families (whatever family might mean to you) are invited to laugh, The Family Sex Show takes the oh-so-serious and painfully awkward subject to reimagine how we could talk about sex and relationships.

The Family Sex Show Starts Here podcast series, which is currently available online, brings together experts from the world of Relationships and Sex Education alongside artists to discuss a host of different topics ranging from boundaries to pleasure to gender to sexuality. Aimed at young people and adults, there will also be a version of the podcast for younger listeners to be available later in the year.

Lead artist Josie Dale-Jones, and Relationships and Sex Education consultant for School of Sexuality Education Gayathiri Kamalakantan said, "We hope that The Family Sex Show will be part of a growing legacy of inclusive, transformative conversations around sex and relationships that allows families and young people to feel confident in and celebrate their bodies, personal boundaries & sexual health - away from a culture of shame, oppressive beauty standards, queerphobia, racism & sex negativity. Often when young people receive Relationships and Sex Education in secondary school (for the first time), shame and fear around sex, bodies, queerness and sexual violence has already been cemented, leading to a society of people who do not feel safe or free to feel pleasure and be themselves".

ThisEgg is Josie Dale-Jones, who self-produces, co-creates & perform shows with a variety of artistic collaborators. ThisEgg's most recent show dressed. premiered at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe to critical acclaim, receiving a Scotsman Fringe First Award 2018 as well as a nomination for ThisEgg for Total Theatre Awards' Emerging Company 2018. During the 2019 national tour, dressed. was nominated for a 2020 Offie Award for IDEA (innovative/ devised/ experiential/ atypical).ThisEgg won the inaugural Underbelly and New Diorama Untapped Award 2018 for early-mid career theatre companies. Whilst government restrictions lifted following COVID-19, ThisEgg created DISMANTLE - an installation, pop up performance and film project, and when the country went back into lockdown, began to create a video-game blend online installation with designer, Camilla Clarke. Me & My Bee, ThisEgg's last show for family audiences won the inaugural Les Enfants Terribles Stepladder Award 2017 & was nominated for The Fringe Sustainable Practice Award & Brighton Award for Excellence. It completed a national tour of almost 200 performances across 100 venues in England, Scotland, Ireland & Wales. Produced by Oxford Playhouse, Me & My Bee toured again in Summer 2021. Co-produced by ThisEgg & Oxford Playhouse, a digital tour of Me & My Bee adapted for screen will be available online in Spring 2022.

Content warning: This show contains nakedness. It also explores themes around gender, sexuality, bodies, pleasure, relationships and boundaries.

