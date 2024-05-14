Scott Mills Will Lead JACK & THE BEANSTALK Pantomime

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the UK's favourite broadcasters Scott Mills will join the previously announced panto favourites Kev Johns and Matt Edwards in Swansea Grand's giant family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 07 December 2024 – 05 January 2025. The full company will be announced soon.

In 2023, Scott joined the daytime schedule at BBC Radio 2 for which he recently won the Gold ARIA award for Best Entertainment Radio Show. He also co-hosts the BAFTA award winning Eurovision Song Contest Finals with Rylan Clark. Prior to this, he served as one of the longest standing presenters on BBC Radio 1, with 24 years hosting both The Scott Mills Show every afternoon alongside the official chart show.

On TV Scott has made ground-breaking documentaries including the World's Worst Place to be Gay. In 2014 Scott appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK's biggest TV show. Over six weeks, Scott did the foxtrot, the tango and danced the samba, whilst also delighting audiences when he famously dressed as a crab...

Scott who made his panto debut last year said “I am so excited to be coming to Swansea to appear in Jack and the Beanstalk at the wonderful Grand Theatre. My partner is from South Wales so I know it well, and I can't wait to spend Christmas time there.”

Cabinet Member for Culture, Human Rights and Equalities, Elliott King said “We are thrilled to welcome DJ Scott Mills to Swansea this year for our pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. Scott has such a charismatic personality and his experience of over two decades in radio and television will add that extra magic that Swansea audiences love. We are in for a real treat!'

Jack & the Beanstalk, which is sponsored this year by First Cymru, will be the third consecutive pantomime that pantomime producer Imagine Theatre have presented at the Grand Theatre, following the major success of the award-winning Beauty & the Beast and Cinderella. Both pantomimes were hugely popular with audiences and achieved 5-star reviews. The ground-breaking digital sets are back this year with a brand-new version for Jack and the Beanstalk.

The Trots are so poor they don't have a bean to their name and what's more, there's an evil and greedy giant terrifying the village. Will they really have to sell Buttercup, the family cow just to survive?



Can Jack defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn the Trots' fortunes around? Once again, the Swansea Grand will have all the ingredients for a perfect family panto; with a dastardly villain, a hapless comic and a hilarious panto dame, as well as fabulous musical numbers and bags of slapstick fun!



Tickets are already selling fast for this epic pantomime adventure. Book your tickets your tickets early for this ‘moo-vellous' family friendly panto which will leave everyone aged 4 to 104 feeling full of ‘beans'!

