THE END Musical Film Starring Tilda Swinton Will Be Available in the UK, Germany, and Austria

The End, the musical film starring Tilda Swinton, will soon be available in the UK, Germany, and Austria. Deadline reports that the film has been acquired by MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company.

The End follows a wealthy family who lives in an underground bunker two decades after the end of the world, which they directly contributed to.

The film premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival on 31 August 2024, and is slated to screen in the Special Presentations program at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2024.

Alongside Swinton, the film also stars Michael Shannon, George MacKay, and Moses Ingram.

The screenplay is by Joshua Oppenheimer and Rasmus Heisterberg, with songs by Joshua Schmidt (music) and Oppenheimer (lyrics). Marius de Vries is the executive music producer.

