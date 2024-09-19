Studio Wayne McGregor Reveals 2024/25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Studio Wayne McGregor has announced an ambitious, bold and diverse season for 2024/2025, with a landmark exhibition at London’s Somerset House, a pioneering choreographic installation that will create a startlingly original new form of experience, and anticipated world premieres, tours and revivals.



Somerset House will present the first major exhibition to explore and expand on the 30-year career of internationally renowned director and choreographer Sir Wayne McGregor as part of their 25th birthday programme in 2025. The exhibition, entitled ‘Wayne McGregor: INFINITE BODIES’ will take place from 24 October 2025 to 22 February 2026. As the closing exhibition of ‘Somerset House at 25’, audiences will be invited to step inside McGregor’s polymath practice, which has led him beyond the stage and into creative collaborations across an array of artistic forms, scientific disciplines, and cutting-edge technologies - all centered around the nature of physical intelligence.



Sir Wayne McGregor and Jeffrey Shaw join forces to create ON THE OTHER EARTH, a post-cinematic choreographic installation that combines dance performance, choreography, digital imaging, multi modal sensing, AI, audience interactivity and spatialized sound into a humanly thought provoking and magical 21st century experience. Leveraging the interaction paradigms of Jeffrey Shaw’s pioneering media art practice, ON THE OTHER EARTH will take place in Shaw’s new radically sensory nVis installation - the world’s first 360-degree stereoscopic LED cinematic screen.



McGregor brings Margaret Atwood’s post-apocalyptic vision to London’s The Royal Opera House for the UK premiere of MADDADDAM in November 2024, in a production with The Royal Ballet. The full-length production is based on the writer’s monumental trilogy Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, and MaddAddam, and features a specially commissioned score from Max Richter and bold costumes by Gareth Pugh.



Sir Wayne McGregor’s Deepstaria performed by Company Wayne McGregor, which premiered at Montpellier Danse Festival in June 2024, will embark upon a world tour beginning in Hong Kong in September 2024, with its UK premiere at Sadler’s Wells in February 2025. In Deepstaria – a title inspired by an enigmatic species of jellyfish with a stellar-sounding name – McGregor conjures a highly sensory, meditative pure dance and sound experience which reflects on our profound relationship with the void and our own mortality.



Autobiography (v98, v99, v100, v101, v102, v103, v104), a dance portrait inspired by the sequencing of Wayne McGregor’s genetic code that premiered at Sadler’s Wells in London in 2017, continues its world tour in October 2024, beginning in Toronto. Additionally, UniVerse: A Dark Crystal Odyssey, which premiered at The Royal Opera House in London in 2022, continues its European tour beginning in Italy from November 2024.



Revivals will include Infra, which was created in collaboration with Julian Opie, Max Richterand Lucy Carter as a response to the July 2005 London bombings. It will make its debut with the Royal Swedish Ballet in February 2025, followed by Ballett Zurich later in the year. Chroma, McGregor’s celebrated, Olivier-award winning work which explores the drama of the human body and its ability to communicate extremes of thought and emotion, will be revived on the San Francisco Ballet in February 2025. Obsidian Tear, McGregor’s first work on an all-male cast which premiered in 2016 and brings together two works for violin by renowned Finnish composer Esa-Pekka Salonen, will be revived on the Ballet Opéra National de Bordeaux in April 2025.



Wayne McGregor was recently reappointed as the Artistic Director of the Dance Department of La Biennale di Venezia for the two-year term 2025/2026, following his four-year tenure. McGregor, who was named Director of Venice Biennale Danza in 2021, will announce his programme for the 19th annual festival of Contemporary Dance in April 2025. For his fourth programme in July 2024, We Humans, McGregor explored the very nature of what it is to be human, and the limitless possibilities of artistic collaboration and creation.



In January 2025, Studio Wayne McGregor will unveil the six artists included in the second iteration of RESIDENT 6, its year-round artist residency programme for next-generation creatives pushing the boundaries of dance, movement and physical intelligence.



Finally, ABBA Voyage, the revolutionary concert that launched the Swedish pop sensations back onto the stage in May 2022 for an outstanding avatar performance choreographed by Wayne McGregor, continues to book throughout 2025.

