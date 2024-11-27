Stratford East Reveals One Nighters For 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Pinocchio in previews this week, Stratford East has announced a new series of one night only events coming to East London as part of the theatre's milestone 140th anniversary season.

Bringing together dynamic comedy and music shows, Stratford East's 2025 One Night Stands celebrate the creative energy and voices that define us, offering one-night-only performances that spark connection, ignite dialogue, and shine a light on the stories that shape Stratford East and its neighbours.

The full line-up includes:

AMPERSANDS: RAYMOND ANTROBUS & JOE CARRICK-VARTY (Thursday 16 January, 7.30pm):

Poet Joe Carrick-Varty and harpist Olivia Jageurs will be performing a unique piece originally commissioned for Ledbury Poetry Festival: More Sky combines a sequence of short prose poems with Jageurs' haunting harp composition. The piece will be followed by a reading from Raymond Antrobus, from his ambitious new collection Signs, Music. BSL interpretation for both pieces will be provided by Pettra St Hilaire.

THE HORSE OF JENIN (Friday 17 January, 7.30pm):

Written and performed by Palestinian actor and comedian Alaa Shehada, The Horse of Jenin tells a universal story about the resilience that imagination brings. Centring on a boy growing up in occupied Jenin, who like every child in the world all he wants is to play and have fun. This solo show is an ode to the power of imagination and the value of playing freely.

BOLLYWOOD TIME MACHINE (Friday 24 January, 7.30pm):

From the groovy 60s to the contemporary hits of today, immerse yourself in an evening filled with laughter, dance, and timeless melodies. With performances by singers including Chirag Rao, Rekha, Drupti Vaja and Abirah Shah, and a dance performance by Bollywood dance group 4all2Envy, prepare for an unforgettable night of entertainment for everyone.

JAMES ROWLAND: LEARNING TO FLY & PIECE OF WORK (Wednesday 16 April, 7.30pm):

Critically acclaimed storyteller James Rowland brings his melding of theatre, comedy and music to Stratford East as he presents the first two parts of his upcoming trilogy.

AN EVENING WITH STRATFORD EAST SINGERS (Saturday 26 April, 7.30pm):

The incredible group of talented singers, led by Creative Director Byron Gold, returns to Stratford East this April for an evening of soul stirring numbers from UK Garage, Musical Theatre, Dance, Classic RnB as well as original material.

AAH... FREAK OUT (Saturday 24 May, 7.30pm):

Step into the glittering time machine and journey back to the dazzling 1970s as Aah... Freak Out turns back the clock and brings the disco inferno back to life, live on stage. Music includes hits by Donna Summer, Earth, Wind & Fire, the Bee Gees and Gloria Gaynor.

