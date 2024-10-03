Stephen Fry Will Serve as Patron to New LGBTQ+ Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queer Theatre UK has announcedtheir new Patron, Stephen Fry. He joins current Patrons, playwright Martin Sherman (Bent, Mrs Henderson Presents, Rose) and actor Annette Badland (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Doctor Who, Ted Lasso).

A speech from Stephen Fry was played where he commented [Queer Theatre is] such a marvellous idea and I’m so happy to support it… it is going to support whole generations of queer people and indeed our allies and friends…I think it’s a great thing and I am sure from this little acorn a great and mighty oak will grow. He has further commented, I am honoured and proud to call myself a patron of Queer Theatre. QT is not an exclusive enclave but a wide hug for all, showcasing and highlighting the queer stories and queer talent that are such a vital part of theatre and the wider culture

Queer Theatre has officially raised the curtain on their new initiatives, produced to nurture queer theatre makers including:



2B: Acting Classes for LGBTQ+ People: Every Monday evening at iconic LGBTQ+ venue, The Two Brewers, Clapham from 7pm to 9pm. These sessions function as a queer acting lab, providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ performers of all abilities and experiences to explore queer material, develop characters and learn acting techniques alongside other fellow queer performers. The classes, which aim to foster community and personal growth for LGBTQ+ people in the performing arts, will be facilitated by Keates himself along with special industry guests, priced at only £20 per session (£18 for Equity members) and includes a social event afterwards too.

Luvvie: Luvvie, will be a quarterly networking event launching at an iconic private member’s club in the West End for queer creatives to connect, collaborate, share ideas, and party. Bringing together creatives from all stages of their careers—whether they’re emerging performers or legendary writers—it offers a unique space for connection. With music by queer DJ Dom Topics and performances from West End and cabaret queer artists at each event, it promises to be the go-to meeting place for queer creatives at all stages of their career in Soho.

OutStage: OutStage will be a seasonal showcase celebrating queer actors and writers through a selection of landmark LGBTQ+ scenes and monologues, alongside original new work as discovered and nurtured by attendees of Queer Theatre development initiatives. Directed by Artistic Director Andrew Keates, these nights will present a diverse range of performances that reflect the history and future of queer storytelling. And 50 tickets will be given away free of charge to agents and casting directors to help discover LGBTQ+ talent. The first OutStage will be at the Two Brewers on Thursday 24th October. Tickets are available here.

The Show People Podcast with Andrew Keates: The award-winning podcast dedicated to the UK theatre industry and those dedicated to their craft, is set to return after being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned for its in-depth interviews and candid conversations with leading theatre professionals, the podcast has already featured over 40 legendary guests. Relaunching in late 2024, it will return as a monthly live show at the historic Nell of Old Drury pub, opposite Drury Lane, offering audiences both in-person and around the world an intimate look at the journeys of theatre makers.

The Queer Laugh Lab: A scratch night where queer performers can showcase new work and develop their acts in a supportive environment. This event provides a platform for both emerging and established talent to experiment and refine their material, fostering a sense of community and collaboration within the queer arts scene.

Keates shared, A year ago, I woke up pumped full of drugs, covered in burns, cuts and bruises, and on the brink of a heart attack after being sexually assaulted. This was not the first time I had found myself in a dangerous situation like this, in part due to my relationship with sex, drugs, alcohol, and traumas which often come from being a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and indeed, working in the performing arts. In that moment, driven by desperation and humility, I did the bravest thing I've ever done - I asked others for help. Recovery came to me through the support of groups and other LGBTQ+ people getting sober and helping one another. I am now nearly a year sober and have learned what makes me happy is helping and working with queer people and creating theatre that tells our truth. I see my experiences and scars as powerful lessons I will use to lead a queer theatre company with authenticity and kindness.

This company’s launch is, in part, following a series of significant personal challenges faced by its Artistic Director. After a devastating sexual assault, Keates wants to support other LGBTQ+ individuals who have become isolated and self-centred by coming together through his new company. His extensive background in directing LGBTQ+ plays and musicals and his collaborations with notable queer playwrights and artists, such as Martin Sherman, William M. Hoffman, Matthew Todd, Mark Gerrard and Michael Dennis, underscores his capability to lead this vital cultural initiative. All of these initiatives will help fund his plans for the Queer Theatre Playwriting Festival next year, where he will try out new work in front of audiences, with a view to producing full scale productions.





