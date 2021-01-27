Statues Restored As Part Of Citizens Theatre Redevelopment

The famous statues that have welcomed audiences to the Citizens Theatre for decades have been restored by Scottish sculptor David J Mitchell and were dramatically returned to site as work redeveloping the iconic building in the Gorbals continues.

The stone statues of Robert Burns, William Shakespeare and the four Muses which adorned the foyer area of the theatre are a familiar sight to theatre-goers, as well as the elephants and nautch girls at the entrances to the auditorium. The history of the statues dates back to when the building first opened in 1878, and they have survived fire and demolition during their 143 year journey so far.

Protecting the unique heritage of the Citizens Theatre and improving access to it, has been a key goal of the Redevelopment project. Many of the original Victorian features, including the paint frame and stage machinery - the only surviving example of nineteenth century stage machinery in Scotland - will have new public access.

Sculptor, David J Mitchell and his team, carefully removed the statues from the building to carry out restoration work at his studio. The stone statues in particular suffered from pollution, weathering and paint damage and some missing features were re-made from photographic records.

The six stone statues originally adorned the front of the building as part of a shared façade with the Palace Theatre. Saved from demolition in 1977 when the Palace Theatre was condemned, they were reunited in the Citizens Theatre foyer in 1989.

Architects for the project, Bennetts Associates, have ensured the stone statues will return to the rooftop of the Citizens Theatre once more in their design for the redeveloped building, creating a dramatic new focal point for Gorbals Street and the local community.

With restoration work on them now complete, the statues have been returned to site where they are safely stored until they complete their homecoming when the building re-opens in 2022.

Sculptor, David J Mitchell commented:

"Being a figurative sculptor, I was delighted to be involved in the restoration project for the statues. They were in very poor condition and needed some tender love and care. Bits were missing, features were crumbling and they were quite literally being held together with paint. It was my desire to have them returned, as much as possible, to the state the artist had originally intended. As a sculptor and a Glaswegian, I felt that it was my duty to pay homage to the original sculptor, John Mossman, one of the greatest artists that Glasgow has ever produced, and save his work for future generations."

Alex McGowan, Executive Director & Joint CEO, Citizens Theatre commented:

"To see the restored statues return to site was another heartening milestone in the Redevelopment Project. At a time when theatres across the UK are facing the enormous challenges of the pandemic, it is an encouraging reminder of future plans when audiences can return to our buildings. We can't wait to see the statues returned to the rooftop of the new Citizens Theatre when building work is complete."