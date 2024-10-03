Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Four New Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A major arts venue situated in East London, Shoreditch Town Hall has appointed four new trustees. Trustees include consultant and coach Tom Robertson, creative and producer Deborah Yewande Bankole, senior arts leader Roxanne Peak-Payne and cultural analyst Osas Esosa. Dedicated to building upon and developing the phenomenal work of Shoreditch Town Hall as an inclusive community hub, with a vibrant reputation for triumphing local and unconventional work, these latest appointments mark the venue’s commitment and passion for developing new talent and supporting local artists.

Tom Robertson has 20 years’ experience in arts, culture and entertainment, and is passionate about supporting artists, institutions and brands that strive to have a positive impact on the world. Prior to his freelance career as a Brand, Marketing and Communications consultant, Tom spent just under a decade as Director of Marketing & Audiences at Somerset House, following previous roles at some of London’s most important producing theatres including Donmar Warehouse, National Theatre and Young Vic. Tom is also Chair of the Board of Trustees of Outside Edge Theatre Company, the UK’s only theatre company and participatory arts charity making change and using the performing arts to support people affected by addiction. His impressive career spans theatre, exhibitions, visual arts, live music, digital culture, popular seasonal entertainment, emerging creative practice and pioneering engagement programmes.

Deborah Yewande Bankole is a creative and producer with over a decade of experience developing, curating and producing multi-disciplinary art at scale. A born and bred Londoner who is a product of participatory schemes and projects, Deborah currently works at the Southbank Centre as a producer and specialises in festival production and public space work. Her creative work tends towards immersive art, and she is currently one of the co-directors of a new multi-sensory work by experiential company BitterSuite, which is in research and development with Oxford University’s Cultural Programme. Throughout her freelance career, she has worked as a journalist with the Huffington Post UK, crafted award-winning short stories and hosted panels and in conversations at events including We Out Here Festival and The Albany.

Roxanne Peak-Payne is a senior arts leader, cultural producer and engagement specialist. She is Executive Director of contemporary performance company Clod Ensemble, where she leads on the strategic development of new partnerships and projects and is responsible for delivering the artistic programme across live performances, public events and participation. She has worked closely with artists, audiences and communities to create socially resonant, bold, award-winning programmes and public artworks across the live arts sector for more than 15 years. Preceding her Executive Director role, she has worked at venues and independent organisations such as Fuel, The Old Vic, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Tobacco Factory, Battersea Arts Centre, OperaUpClose, 14-18 NOW.

Osas Esosa is an analyst at film and television strategy consultancy, Olsberg•SPI. Having grown up locally, Shoreditch Town Hall holds a personal significance for him, and he is particularly passionate about increasing engagement from communities traditionally less exposed to the arts, a cause inspired by his own experience of having to find his way to the arts through curiosity and self-discovery only later in life. His work involves delivering data-driven evidence bases that have helped unlock new funding streams for creative industry organisations, as well as fostering creative talent development and supporting location filming. Additionally, through his work as the Co-Chair of the Steering Committee at Creative Access, which promulgates inclusive opportunities in the sector, he has provided strategic direction and governance to expand access to creative industry roles. He also works as a Trustee for Lafiya Nigeria, offering strategic oversight for reproductive health initiatives.

This latest offering from the East London venue comes amid Shoreditch Town Hall’s diverse and exciting Autumn programme, jam-packed with exciting new work from acclaimed artists, fun-filled queer performances and local events. Shoreditch Town Hall’s local lounge initiative has become a firm favourite with local creatives since its launch in July and is set to offer an accessible space for these creatives as a year-round addition. The venue’s beloved Town Hall Tea Dances will run on Mondays for the remainder of the year; grab a slice of cake and be put through your paces by the aptly named Mr Wonderful. Theatre Re will continue their monthly training workshops on select Sundays, as Guillaume Pigé (Theatre Re Director and RADA Associate) offers artists a fresh approach to developing their skills and creativity in an open environment.

Home Live Art will be celebrating their 25th anniversary in the grand Assembly Hall with an evening of performance curated by the artist and choreographer SERAFINE1369, showcasing a cyclical programme of works from invited artists. Celebrations continue with Town Hall favourites Pecs Drag Kings, who return to mark their 10th anniversary with a Drag King festival - a whole day extravaganza filled with masterclasses, panels, exhibitions, a queer market, rounded off with an evening cabaret. In a commitment to preserving the history and heritage of the cultural site, History Tours will show attendees spaces typically closed to the public and educate them about Shoreditch Town Hall’s development, from its’ 19th century involvement with Jack the Ripper, to the venue’s recent role as a key filming venue for some major Netflix productions.

Julie Flavell, CEO of Shoreditch Town Hall, comments, We are delighted to welcome Tom, Deborah, Roxanne, and Osas to Shoreditch Town Hall’s Board of Trustees. Each brings a remarkable breadth of expertise and passion for the arts, and we are excited to see how they will contribute to our mission of fostering creativity and innovation. As Shoreditch Town Hall continues to grow as a dynamic cultural and community hub, welcoming thousands through our doors each year, their leadership will be invaluable in helping us support local artists, deliver progressive programmes, and remain a space that champions diversity and inclusion. Congratulations to all four on this exciting appointment – I look forward to working alongside them as we build on our rich history and embrace new opportunities.

New trustee Osas Esosa comments, I’m excited to join the board of trustees at Shoreditch Town Hall, a place that holds deep significance for me, having grown up within walking distance. I’m particularly passionate about increasing engagement among those from backgrounds that typically have less exposure to the arts. This is inspired by my own experience of discovering a love for the arts later in life, a passion that extends beyond my professional career and includes my endeavours as a filmmaker and content creator. I’m eager to contribute to Shoreditch Town Hall’s ongoing success and to help it continue to serve as a vibrant and inclusive cultural hub for our community.





