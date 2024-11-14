STRANGER THAN THE MOON To Be Announced At The Coronet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Coronet Theatre and Berliner Ensemble will present the UK Premiere of STRANGER THAN THE MOON, featuring text by Bertolt Brecht with music by Hanns Eisler and others. Adapted for the stage by Adam Benzwi, Oliver Reese and Lucien Strauch. Directed by Oliver Reese. Musical direction and piano by Adam Benzwi.

Starring Katharine Mehrling and Paul Herwig, running Wednesday 4 - Friday 6 December.

Bertolt Brecht – in his own words. Tender, funny, furious, and moving between cabaret, opera and prose, Stranger Than The Moon is an exhilarating concert portrait of the life of a giant of 20th Century Theatre.

Bertolt Brecht was not only a playwright, theatre theoretician and political thinker but also an exceptionally gifted poet and singer-songwriter. Stranger Than The Moon uses his poems, songs, biographical notes and video to convey his life, in his words, created by current members of theatre he founded.

The story of Brecht’s life is told in three parts:

Part one tells of his early success in the days of the Weimar Republic, including The Threepenny Opera and his collaborations with Elisabeth Hauptmann, Kurt Weill and Hanns Eisler.

Part two follows his exile to Denmark, Sweden and US, when he was writing about politics and war, including Mother Courage and Her Children, The Resistable Rise of Arturo Ui and The Caucasian Chalk Circle.

In the final part, hearing Hitler has fallen, he returns to East Berlin, where he and his wife, actress Helene Weigel, found the Berliner Ensemble and enjoy considerable success until his death in 1956.

Directed by Berliner Ensemble Artistic Director Oliver Reese, Stranger Than The Moon is performed by two of Germany’s most celebrated actor/singers: Katharine Mehrling, well known to the Berlin audience from her starring roles at Komische Oper Berlin and Bar jeder Vernunft, and award-winning stage, film and TV actor Paul Herwig. They are joined by pianist and musical director Adam Benzwi.

Berliner Ensemble is one of the most renowned and long-standing theatres in Germany,and is part of international theatre history. This is Berliner Ensemble’s first visit to the UK since 2020’s The Tin Drum, also at The Coronet Theatre.

In German with English surtitles.

Supported by the Goethe-Institut and the German Embassy London

Wed 4 - Fri 6 December; 7:30pm & Thu 5 Dec; 2:30pm

Tickets: £50, £40, £30, £20 standard. Standing tickets: £25

Concessions 25% off - please contact Box Office for information

Running Time: Approx 2 hours with no interval

Comments