SOUR CANDI Comes to Canal Cafe

Join Candi for a raucous rollercoaster ride of red flags, dating mishaps and ludicrous lessons in love.

In a South London police station, Candi relives her recent love affair. Tinder date anecdotes, a trip to Thailand, a dodgy threesome… Candi has much to share as she enters a new phase of her life. Catapulted into a whirlwind of lust and bad decisions, the sweetness of new love turns sour as Candi loses sight of who she is.

Written and performed by Danielle Scott (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) and directed by Cerys Baker (Olives and Blowjobs; Berlin), this intimate semi-autobiographical drama-comedy is a vibrant, hilarious, and candid take on gaslighting, control and power in modern relationships.

Sour Candi explores the delicate art of dating in today’s complex world, whilst shedding light on how a burning desire for true love can cloud judgment and lead us astray, when our trust is placed in the wrong hands. Full of humour, touching moments, join Candi as she embarks on a new phase of her life, navigating her way back to her true self.

Performed by Danielle Scott

Directed by Cerys Baker

Assistant Directed by Soeren Wellens

