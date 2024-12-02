SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto At Campus West To Open With New Lead Actress

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a new Princess Aurora ready to take the stage, Sleeping Beauty, written by JoJo Panto Scripts will run at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City from Monday 9th December to 5th January 2025.

The production of Sleeping Beauty at Campus West faced an unexpected challenge to replace Princess Aurora, with only days before opening night.

In a stroke of good fortune, the team found their answer in a familiar face. Rose Oliver, a professional dancer and performer from last year's Robin Hood who famously played the front end of the pantomime horse, Bullseye. The talented performer immediately agreed to return to the stage at the Hertfordshire venue to take on the role of Princess Aurora.

"Both Ella and Rose are incredibly talented, and we're so lucky to have them involved in the show. Our original Princess Aurora brought so much heart to the role, and we wish her all the best. Thankfully, we have a performer who knows the panto spirit inside out-her energy and stage presence will be a perfect fit. The cast and crew are thrilled to have her back and can't wait to bring this classic tale to life for our audiences!" stated Director Jonas Cemm.

