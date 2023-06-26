SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Extends its Run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced that the smash hit School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh will extend its run until Saturday 22 July.

The UK premiere of the production, directed by Stage Award winner, Monique Touko, opened at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on 14 June to critical acclaim. Earlier this year, Idris Elba joined the project as an Associate Producer and together with Jocelyn Bioh continue their ambition to further shine a light on Ghanaian stories and West African representation in the UK.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play brings together an 8-strong cast including Alison A Addo (The Lion King – Disney), Heather Agyepong (The Power – Amazon Prime), Bola Akeju (Ted Lasso – Apple TV), Deborah Alli (Undercover – BBC), Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Bad Education – BBC), Jadesola Odunjo (You – Netflix), Anna Shaffer (The Witcher – Netflix), and Tara Tijani (Death in Paradise – BBC).

The Set Design is by Paul Wills, Costume Design by Kinnetia Isidore, Wigs, Hair and Make-up Design by Cynthia De La Rosa, Lighting Design by Matt Haskins, Sound Design by Tony Gayle; Movement and Choreography by Aline David, and Casting by Julia Horan CDG.

This production is produced in association with Mark Gordon Pictures and Francesca Moody Productions.

1986. Ghana’s prestigious Aburi Girls Boarding School. Queen Bee Paulina and her crew excitedly await the arrival of the Miss Ghana pageant recruiter. It’s clear that Paulina is in top position to take the title until her place is threatened by Ericka – a beautiful and talented new transfer student. As the friendship group’s status quo is upended, who will be chosen for Miss Ghana and at what cost?

Bursting with hilarity and joy, this award-winning comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls around the world.