SAXY CHRISTMAS with the Cyprus Saxophone Quartet

Four saxophones, four experiences, talented and well-known musicians on the stage of Technopolis 20, for a Christmas concert, on Tuesday, 17th of December 2019, at 8pm.

The Cyprus Saxophone Quartet that was established in 2016 and has since secured itself in the musical life of the community as the only saxophone quartet in Cyprus, is comprised of Christos Zenios (soprano saxophone), Zaki Vladovich (alto saxophone), Christos Papadopoulos (tenor saxophone) and Yiannis Miralis (baritone saxophone). Do not miss the opportunity to listen to them in a festive programme, with works arranged for four saxophones, along with world premieres:

Christmas Jazz suite, arranged by Bill Holcombe

Christmas Jazz Medley, arranged by Lennie Niehaus

Yuletide jazz suite, arranged Lennie Niehaus

Kalin Esperan - Carol song from Cyprus, by Evagoras Karageorgis, 2018 (world premiere)

Carols from Greece and Cyprus, by Savvia Kozakou

Kalanda, by Vasileios Filippou (world premiere)

Saxophone mass, by Marilena Zlatanou

With its purity of sound, extensive dynamic range and homogenous blending, the quartet aspires to promote classical saxophone and chamber music in Cyprus. Its repertoire ranges from classical arrangements, original and standard compositions, as well as arrangements of pop and jazz songs.

The Cyprus Saxophone Quartet has appeared in the Cyprus Wine Museum, Famagusta Gate and Technopolis 20 in Paphos, as well as at the Greek Saxophone Festival in Larisa. Its members are renowned performers and educators with active careers in Cyprus and abroad.

Entrance: 12 euro

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

A few words about the musicians

Christos Zenios was born in 1991, in Strovolos, Nicosia. At the age of 6 he started accordion lessons and at the age of 16 he attained a Diploma in Accordion from "Thales" Music School of Greece with Distinction. At the age of 12 he started piano lessons and a few years later he started saxophone lessons. He holds a BA in Music (Popular Music and Recording) with First

Class Honours from the University of Salford, Manchester specialising in composition and saxophone performance, and an MA in Music Performance with Distinction, specialising in saxophone, during which he enrolled in music psychology and ethnomusicology classes, among others. He has been a member and director of several ensembles, (sax quarters and choirs, jazz quartets, wind ensembles, contemporary music groups and more). He took part in concerts in Cyprus and the UK (Manchester Art Gallery Ensemble, Tempo a Tiempo, Chorlton Arts Festival and Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, Salford Sonic Fusion Festival etc.) Since September 2016 he has been working as a saxophone teacher in the Music Schools of Paphos

and Nicosia.

Zaki Vadovitch, alto saxophone: Zaki (Sachriel Vdovets) was born in Eilat, Israel (17.09.95), and is playing saxophone for about 14 years. He studied at the Eilat Conservatory until the age of 18 and received a perfect score on the nationwide 'Bagrut' high school graduation recital exam in saxophone.

In 2012 he performed in Germany and Netherlands as part of a concert tour with the Eilat Orchestra and other ensembles from Eilat Conservatory. During the studies at the Music Center Eilat at Oleg Kligerman's class, he participated in a Saxophone Quartet, with whom he went to a competition in Jerusalem and earned the second price. In the summer of 2012 was accepted into the National Youth Wind Orchestra of Israel. In 2015 he earned the AICF's Outstanding Award. Served 3 years in the IDF military as a 'Distinguished Musician'. In 2017 he earned the AICF award again, at the same year he finished his studying for the bachelor's degree at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance with Professor Gersh Geller. Since the Academic year 2017/2018 he started a masters degree studies at the Trento Music Conservatory, Italy, with Dr. Marco Albonetti. For the academic year of 2019/2020 he was accepted to The European University Cyprus to study with Dr. Yiannis Miralis. At November he took part in the Solon Michaelidis competition in Cyprus and received very positive reviews.

Zaki has taken part in various chamber ensembles including the Symphonic Orchestra of Jerusalem and the Trento Youth Wind Orchestra. Every year he performs as a soloist in concerts and recitals.

Christos Papadopoulos, Tenor saxophone: Christos Papadopoulos had his first contact with the saxophone in 1991 when he enrolled in the Paphos Municipal Band. During his studies he enrolled at Sindos/Echedoro Wind Band in Thessaloniki and upon his return in Cyprus he became a member of the Cyprus Saxophone Association and the Symphonic Band of Strovolos Municipality-European University Cyprus, with whom he gave numerous performances in Cyprus and abroad. He attended various saxophone masterclasses and in 2015 he attended the Cyprus Jazz Workshop. Since 2016 he is professionally involved with the saxophone as a solo and ensemble player.

Yiannis Miralis, Baritone saxophone: Dr. Yiannis Miralis is Associate Professor of Music Education and Saxophone at European University Cyprus. He holds degrees from Michigan State University (PhD), Bowling Green State University (MM) and Lawrence University (BM), where he was a Fulbright scholar.

He was a founding member of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. As the first Cypriot classical saxophonist he has performed with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Ensemble Philharmonia and has given chamber music recitals in Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Serbia, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Lebanon, Canada and the USA. He is founding member of the Transcontinental Saxophone Quartet with which they won various chamber music competitions in the USA (MTNA and Fischoff). The quartet appeared as soloist with the Royal Belgian Air Force Band, the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, while their CD "Mountain Roads" has received positive reviews. He is also founding member of the Mediterranean Trio with which they performed in Munich, Bonn, Berlin, Amsterdam and Nicosia.

In 2001-2003 he served as assistant professor at the Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho. He is founding member of the Cypriot Saxophone Association, board member of the Greek Saxophone Association and the European Chamber Music Teachers' Association (ECMTA) and chair of the Forum for Instrumental and Vocal Teaching of ISME.





