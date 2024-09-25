Rick Astley Brings His New Autobiography To The Bridgewater Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rick Astley is set to publish his hotly-anticipated autobiography next month – and there's a chance to hear direct from the much-loved pop icon at a very special book event in Manchester.

Astley will be ‘in conversation' with DJ, journalist and writer Dave Haslam about Never at The Bridgewater Hall on Monday 7 October.

The unmissable evening is being presented by Chorley-based independent bookshop ebb & flo, and every ticketholder will receive an exclusive independent bookshop edition of the book.

Born in nearby Newton-le-Willows, Rick Astley rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the music powerhouse Stock Aitken Waterman's stable of stars, scoring a massive number 1 hit in 1987 with Never Gonna Give You Up – propelling the unassuming 21-year-old into the pop stratosphere in the process.

From platinum-selling albums to global tours, the world was at his feet. And then suddenly, at what seemed like the height of fame, it wasn't.

At 27, Astley retired himself from that had brought him so much success and financial stability. Behind the hits and glitz was a young man coming to terms with his new-found fame, the realities of life in the pop music machine and the pressures of life on the road, not to mention reconciling with his childhood spent between his divorced parents in a volatile family dynamic.

Time out of the industry offered him the chance for reflection and therapy – and unknowingly helped to set the stage for his triumphant return to music.

Balancing nostalgia, fresh perspectives and introspection with a good dose of northern humour, Never is an intimate look at the man behind the hits.

The event at The Bridgewater Hall will see Astley on stage ‘in conversation' with writer Dave Haslam followed by an audience Q&A for which ticketholders will be able to submit questions.

It is organised by ebb & flo bookshop, a small and friendly independent bookshop based in the Lancashire town of Chorley.

Diane Gunning of ebb & flo says: “We're thrilled to be hosting the first of Rick's book events for his long-awaited autobiography.

“Rick is a huge and much-loved figure in British pop history, with a fascinating story to tell, but at the same time he also remains a fantastic down-to-earth Lancashire lad. I can guarantee it's going to be a brilliant and memorable evening at Manchester's stunning Bridgewater Hall.”

Tickets costing £44.25 including an exclusive hardback copy with a digitally signed edge can be booked via www.bridgewater-hall.co.uk/whats-on/rick-astley-book-launch-071024/

