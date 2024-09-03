Richard Jones Brings SOLDIER OF ILLUSION to Corn Exchange Newbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday 19 September, Richard Jones will come to the Corn Exchange Newbury with his new show Soldier of Illusion. Richard Jones, The Military Illusionist, captivated the nation's heart and mind, earning his spot as the first and only magician to conquer the stage of Britain's Got Talent. Returning to the Corn Exchange for a consecutive year, Richard is ready to raise the bar even higher. With his unparalleled talents and a bag of never-before-seen tricks up his sleeve, Richard will have Newbury's audience members questioning the very fabric of reality!

Whether you're a die-hard magic enthusiast or simply seeking an unforgettable night of wondrous entertainment, this show promises to be an experience you will be talking about for years to come. The show also offers an exciting VIP ticket option, allowing fans the unique personal experience of meeting Richard Jones before the show for an exclusive 30 minutes of close-up magic, poster signing, a photo opportunity and a gift.

Richard says ‘For this show, I invite audiences to be part of something truly magical and witness the impossible come to life'

Richard Jones: Soldier of Illusion will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Thursday 19 September at 7.30pm. Tickets £27.25 (£24.25 child, £89 family – 2 adults & 2 children, £62.25 VIP – includes meet and greet). To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

Comments