Riccardo Massi  Withdraws From Cast of Royal Opera's AIDA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riccardo Massi has withdrawn from the performance of Aida on Tuesday 28 January due to illness. The role of Radames will be performed by Jorge de León.

Jorge de León made his Royal Opera debut in the 2023/24 Season as Canio in Pagliacci. He has performed the role of Radames internationally, including at The Metropolitan Opera, New York, Wiener Staatsoper, Teatro alla Scala, Arena di Verona and Teatro Real, Madrid. Other recent highlights include Tosca, Madama Butterfly and Macbeth for Wiener Staatsoper; Manon Lescaut and Un ballo in maschera for Deutsche Oper Berlin; Tosca for Bayerische Staatsoper; Carmen for Arena di Verona; Tosca for New National Theatre Tokyo; Tosca, Andrea Chénier, Manon Lescaut, Madama Butterfly, Turandot and Otello for Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona and Andrea Chénier, Tosca and Madama Butterfly for Teatro Real, Madrid.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

Comments