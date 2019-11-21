Rebekah Murrell, Tanya Reynolds And Letty Thomas Will Lead SCENES WITH GIRLS in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs

Rebekah Murrell, Tanya Reynolds and Letty Thomas have been cast in the world premiere of Scenes with girls by Miriam Battye. It will be directed by Royal Court Theatre Associate Director Lucy Morrison, with set design by Naomi Dawson, lighting design by Nao Nagai and sound design by Beth Duke.

Scenes with girls will be performed in The Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Wednesday 15 January 2020 to Saturday 22 February 2020 with press night on Tuesday 21 January 2020, 7pm.

"I genuinely think in five to ten years we're going to have several different possible Happys."

Tosh and Lou. 22 scenes.

Other friends have come, got boyfriends and gone.

So what? Tosh and Lou have each other. They're not interested in becoming clichés. They'll never be like other girls.

This is love. This is enough.

"You are becoming a parody, hun. You are becoming like the human equivalent of a fucking Little Mix song."

Miriam Battye developed Scenes with girls whilst taking part in a Royal Court Writers' Group. Writers' Groups are supported by The Eranda Rothschild Foundation and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You