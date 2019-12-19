Photos/Video: First Look at Godalming's JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at The Borough Hall

The producers of Godalming's first professional family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk which plays The Borough Hall until 24 December, have released production shots of the seasonal show, along with a brand new trailer.

The colourful photos feature BBC Sussex and BBC Surrey presenter Mark Carter (Fleshcreep), Philip Day (Dame Trisha Trott), Rachel Warrick-Clarke (Jill), Clark James (Jack Trott), Molly Jacks (Fairy Liquid), Ruarí Kelsey (Dickie the Daft), Monet Comeau, Savana Gallant, Kassie Kardos and Asella Medina-Smith (ensemble).

The ensemble of young local performers in the show includes: Libby Ford, Naomi Cowan, Isla Woodward, Rosie Kirby, Poppy Lannoy, Madelyn Kelland, Izzy Bramsden, Thea Maplethorpe, Violet Isaacs, Emma Richmond, Maisy Griffiss, Rosalina Taylor, Amy Cox, Lateisha Wright, Lucy Grant and Poppy Morelli.

The pantomime is produced by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup, directed by Jo Kirkland, and choreographed by Charlotte Bateup, all of whom live locally. Daniel O'Brien, who wrote the show, attended Charterhouse.

With lots of fun and laughter for panto-goers young and old, and toe-tapping song and dance, Jack and the Beanstalk is bringing magic and adventure to The Borough Hall.

To book tickets, or to find out more, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.





