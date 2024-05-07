Peter Andre Will Lead THE BEST OF FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS at the Dominion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starring Peter Andre - The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is a high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. As part of a major UK Tour in 2025, the show will play one night only at The Dominion Theatre in London on Sunday 16 February.

This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a street lamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all your favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will leave you on a ‘high’ and guarantee you’ll be saying ‘Oh, What A Night!

About Peter Andre

Peter Andre is an accomplished global media star prominently known for his successful music and television career. Peter hit a peak in his music career during the 1990’s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. He had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

With many TV shows and appearances under his belt, Peter has also moved into the world of film and theatre. With a nomination for Best Actor in a short film at The North Hollywood Cinéfest, alongside starring roles in Grease: The Musical and Thriller, Peter has been busy working on several new film projects. The next couple of years will also see many more amazing ventures for Peter, as well as going back into the recording studio, and celebrating an incredible 30 years in the entertainment industry.

With a social following of over 8 million, the happily married father of five is busier than ever.

Comments