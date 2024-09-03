Paul McGann, Kerri McLean, Amanda Ryan, and More Will Lead THE RIVER at Greenwich Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greenwich Theatre will present a new production of Jez Butterworth’s The River in its first major London revival since its world premiere at the Royal Court in 2012. The cast is Paul McGann (Bad Days and Nights for Greenwich Theatre, Withnail & I, Doctor Who), Kerri McLean (Poldark, Bodkin, The Dig), andAmanda Ryan (Shameless, The Sex Party).

Directed by James Haddrell, the creative team is set and costume designer Emily Bestow and lighting designer Henry Slater (Offie award winners for Snow White at Greenwich Theatre), sound designer Julian Starr, and composer Michaela Murphy.

On a moonless night in August when the sea trout are ready to run, a man brings his new girlfriend to the remote family cabin where he has come for the fly-fishing since he was a boy. But she's not the only woman he has brought here – and nor is she the last.



From Mojo to Jerusalem and The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth's plays have won two Olivier Awards, a Tony Award, a Critics Circle Theatre Award, an Evening Standard Theatre Award and more.



Paul McGann: “I’m excited to work on The River, this rich and strange play, and to have a chance to get it to give up its secrets.”

James Haddrell: “I’m delighted to be presenting Jez Butterworth’s mysterious, eerie, heart-breaking folk tale at Greenwich. Jez is clearly one of the most exciting British playwrights working today, and this is a rare chance to see one of his lesser-known works.”

