PROJECT O Comes to Peterborough Key Theatre

Peterborough Key Theatre will host the community sharing of the play free of charge on June 24th, at 3pm.

Nationally acclaimed playwright Aisha Zia of the 62 Gladstone Street Studio, is back on the local scene sharing a 30 minute version of her new play ‘Project O’, directed by Maisie Newman and produced in the community by Anita Nayyar.  

Project O asks us to collectively explore the question ‘how do we survive in a world of scarcity? What choices do we have and how do we navigate them?’

Project O is led by a cast of first generation migrants and refugees with input from local stakeholders from the Lithuanian, Syrian, Ukrainian, Kurdish, Portuguese and Angolan communities and from services supporting new arrivals to this City of Sanctuary. 

Peterborough Key Theatre will host the community sharing of the play free of charge on June 24th, at 3pm (doors open at 2.30pm). There will be refreshments before the show and a chance for the audience to ask questions at a Q&A panel with Index on Censorship. 

To book your free place please see the Key Theatre website https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/book-online/728801 

To learn more about Refugee Week and see wider listings https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/project-o/ 

With thanks to Help Empower Lives in Peterborough (H.E.L.P Charity), SOS.LT, the Ukraine Project at Peterborough Cathedral and GLADCA. 




