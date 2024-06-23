PINCHY Theatre to Present Concert Performance of FLITCH THE MUSICAL in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Could your marriage win you half a pig? Since 1104, Great Dunmow has hosted the Flitch Trials, an otherwise lost tradition where married couples must prove to a mock court that they haven't argued, or wished they were unmarried in a year and a day. If successful, they are awarded with a Flitch of bacon, or in layman's terms, half a pig.

It's 2024 in Great Dunmow, and Simon, a floundering retiree, is desperate to save his marriage. Daphne, his perfectionist spouse, is committed to making her first Flitch Trials as chair of the committee the best yet. All is thrown into question when her carefully selected Judge withdraws. Daphne's only option is to trust Simon to take on the biggest role in the entire tradition.

In a world where Kurt Weill meets Lily Allen, FLITCH the musical gives couples permission to argue, provincial traditions the space to evolve, and communities the opportunity to celebrate their absurd histories.

PINCHY theatre, an award winning non-hierarchical artist collective who create live performance across the UK are bringing new musical 'FLITCH' by Clare Packham & Fintan Kealy to the real Flitch Trials.

FLITCH was a finalist for the highly competitive Charlie Hartill Awards 2024, selected for a masterclass with Claude-Michel Schonberg (Les Miserables, Miss Saigon), presented at BEAM2023 (the largest new musical theatre showcase in the UK) and workshopped with the talented students of Leeds Conservatoire.

Now, PINCHY theatre are bringing a one night only, work in progress concert performance of FLITCH the musical to Great Dunmow, just two days before the real trials, in the very same venue.

The cast includes Matthew Bugg (The Lord of the Rings), Rosalind Ford (In Clay), Zweyla Mitchell dos Santos (Little Shop of Horrors UK Tour), Anna Hale (Musical Comedy Awards runner-up, and winner of the Audience Favourite award), Patrick Dineen (Lord of the Flies UK Tour), Talisker Horton (Solstice, Battersea Arts Centre).

Performance Details

11th July 19:30

Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow

TICKETS: www.ticketsource.co.uk/pinchytheatre

Comments