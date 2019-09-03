Open Door Opens Applications For 2019-2020, Including Three New Locations

Non-profit organisation Open Door has opened applications for its 2019-2020 Acting and Backstage courses, as well as three new programmes in Essex, Sheffield and Rotherham, to go alongside its existing courses in London and the East Midlands. The organisation has also announced Open Door Ignite - a brand new programme of free Q&A events available to the public to be held around the UK, with a prestigious line up of industry professionals, from actors including Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones; Skins), to writers including Vinay Patel (Murdered by My Father, BBC 3; An Adventure, Bush Theatre) and writer/producer Bryan Elsbury (co-creator of E4 Skins) to casting directors including Shaheen Baig (Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, Control, 28 Days Later, Notes on a Scandal) and agents from the leading acting agencies in the country.

Open Door is a non-profit organisation that helps actors and creatives aspiring to work behind the scenes, aged 18-26 (acting) and 17-26 (backstage), from low-income households to gain a place at the UK's leading drama schools. The organisation has enjoyed a hugely successful 12 months, being named School of the Year in The Stage Awards, as one of the Top 100 changemakers by The Big Issue and receiving a range of other awards and plaudits. In 2018/19, 86% of the London acting participants received drama school offers, 50% of the East Midlands participants received drama school offers and 100% of the backstage participants received offers.

Open Door originally started with the aim of supporting actors by way of practical training, mentoring and other resources in preparation for auditions for drama schools across the UK. Due to demand, in 2018 they launched Open Door Backstage - a similar scheme to that offered to budding actors, but focused on behind the scenes roles including costume, set design, lighting and sound, props and stage management.

The Open Door Acting programme sees the actors offered:

15 hours of one-to-one acting tutoring sessions from experienced professionals

Musical tutoring for singing stages of drama school auditions

Seven free auditions

Free travel to any drama school outside their region

Seven free auditions at the UK's leading drama schools including; RADA, LAMDA, Guildhall, Drama Centre, Royal Welsh College, Central School of Speech & Drama and The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Places in a series of bespoke Open Door workshops led by top industry professionals

Free theatre trips followed by discussions

Bursary and funding advice

Similarly, Open Door Backstage offers:

Six free interviews at the UK's leading drama schools; RADA, LAMDA, Guildhall, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama and The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Free travel to any the drama school interviews outside of your region

Mentoring from top industry leaders

A series of bespoke workshops led by top industry professionals

Free theatre trips followed by group discussions

Bursary and funding advice

Newly-announced Open Door Ignite is a series of three initial events to be held at Nottingham Playhouse, Leicester Curve and Derby Theatre in September and October, featuring Q&As with leading professionals spanning roles in the industry who can offer advice and tips for budding hopefuls. These will be free events open to the public, promoting and offering information about the variety of jobs available within the industry. 300 school children will also have closed workshops and Q&A's with the panellists earlier in the day.

Panellists confirmed so far are: actor Vicky McClure (Line of Duty; This is England), actor Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones; Skins), make up artist Laura Miles (Stath Lets Flats; People Just Do Nothing), set designer Khadija Raza (Bush Theatre; Royal Court) writer Vinay Patel (Murdered by My Father, BBC 3; An Adventure, Bush Theatre); director Lewis Arnold (Humans; Cleaning Up)l writer/producer Bryan Elsbery (Co-creator of Skins), producer/TV developer Dani Scott Haughton (Balloon Ent), producer/writer Phil Bowker (Phoneshop; Sliced), Artistic Director Sarah Brigham (Derby Theatre), Agent Charlotte Davies (United Agents), Agent Hannah Wilkinson (Emptage Hallet), Agent Will Hollinshead (Independent Talent), casting director Shaheen Baig (Peaky Blinders; Black Mirror; Control; 28 Days Later), Participation Manager Romano Flello (Royal Court), Head of Wardrobe Tim Heywood (Derby Theatre).

Open Door founder David Mumeni said: 'There's a real want and demand for diversity right across the industry, not just in acting. But we have to start right at the beginning, at grass roots level. Young people have to first know these jobs exist and the roots in. It really excites me, the thought of 100's of young people getting access to these talented and highly sort after professionals.'

Open Door was launched in 2017 by professional actor David Mumeni, who had grown frustrated at the lack of opportunity for actors from less privileged backgrounds to gain places, or even audition for, drama school. He decided to create an organisation that could make a tangible difference, and in their 2018/19 cycle where Open Door worked with 40 new participants and 11 returning participants, their group of 51 achieved 370 recalls, 147 final rounds and 64 offers. Open Door has a host of high-profile patrons including Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed and David Morrissey, as well as backers from companies and organisations across the arts industry.

Those interested in applying for the Open Door Acting or the Open Door Backstage courses should visit www.opendoor.org.uk | For further information on Open Door Ignite, please visit www.opendoor.org.uk/ignite





