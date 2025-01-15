Northern Ballet's HANSEL & GRETEL Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Ballet's new children's ballet Hansel & Gretel will premiere next month at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds from 15 - 22 February, before embarking on an extensive UK tour from 1 March - 7 June.

The show will visit Hull, Oxford, Berwick, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Goole, Doncaster, Harrogate, Durham, Mansfield, Corby, Bridlington, Huddersfield, Buxton, London and finally Crewe.

In an environmental themed reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Hansel and Gretel take a trip into the forest, unaware of the damage they leave behind. When they get lost, the siblings meet a host of spirited friends who teach them how we can all better look after the planet - and have some fun along the way!

Hansel & Gretel has been an exciting endeavour for the whole Company, as the technical and wardrobe teams have been challenged with using only recycled, repurposed or sustainable resources to coincide with the ballet's environmental message. The 'Rubbish Monster' costume has repurposed around 400 used bottles and 250 used cans and fabric has been sourced from charity shops with curtains and duvet covers receiving a whole new lease of life in this production.

View in Browser

For immediate release

14 January 2025

Northern Ballet's new children's ballet premieres in Leeds this February.

Touring UK wide 15 February - 7 June

Download high res images

The production has been choreographed by Northern Ballet Company Dancers Harris Beattie and George Liang, who have both previously performed in Northern Ballet's children's ballets and have choreographed for the Company in Sketches, a programme that showcases new choreographic talent.

Harris Beattie said, "I’m really excited to bring this version of Hansel & Gretel to young audiences. I think it’s so important to have themes and topics that relate to today’s world embedded in the stories we share with children. Dance is an ideal medium for this, allowing a sensory experience that can have a long-lasting impact. For many it will be their first experience of a ballet, but I hope their first of many."

George Liang said, "Children’s ballet is a significant part of what we do here at Northern Ballet. Having performed in several children’s ballets myself, I know how our performances can inspire a new generation of audiences. I'm excited to choreograph our version of Hansel & Gretel, especially with its environmental twist, to teach young audiences the importance of caring for our planet."

The 40-minute ballet is designed for children aged three and above and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together. It is the latest in Northern Ballet’s extensive repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have been touring around the UK for over a decade, including the hugely successful Tortoise & the Hare, Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Ugly Duckling and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, some having been shown in cinemas across the UK and all of which were adapted for TV by CBeebies.

The performances of Hansel & Gretel at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre include both relaxed performances and audio described performances. Available at a number of other venues on the UK tour, relaxed performances, whilst open to anyone, aim to reduce anxiety around theatre visits, particularly for people with sensory or communication difficulties, or a learning disability. Audio description was first introduced at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre last year for Northern Ballet's Tortoise & the Hare, and has now returned for the new production thanks to the support of The Spectacle Maker's Charity. Audio description is also available at the Linbury Theatre at Royal Ballet and Opera and at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

The ballet will be performed to live music composed by Colin Scott, Northern Ballet’s Company Pianist. Sets and costumes have been designed by Ali Allen and lighting design is by Abbi Fearnley.

Tour Dates

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds

15 - 22 February

Sat 15 Feb: 11am, 2pm, 4pm

Mon 17 - Thu 20 Feb: 11am, 1pm, 3pm

Fri 21 -Sat 22 Feb: 11am*, 2pm**, 4pm

Box Office 0113 220 8008

northernballet.com/theatre

Hull New Theatre

1 March, 14:00, 16:00*

Box Office 01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

Oxford Playhouse

Fri 7 Mar: 14:00, 16:00

Sat 8 Mar: 11:00, 13:00*

Box Office 01865 305305

oxfordplayhouse.com

The Maltings, Berwick-Upon-Tweed

22 March, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01289 330 999

maltingsberwick.co.uk



Edinburgh Festival Theatre

23 March, 13:30, 15:30

Box Office 0131 529 6000

capitaltheatres.com

Middlesbrough Theatre

26 March, 14:00, 17:30

Box Office 01642 729 729

middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

Goole Junction

29 March, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00*

Box Office 01405 763652

junctiongoole.co.uk

Doncaster Cast

9 April, 14:00, 16:00*

Box Office 01302 303959

castindoncaster.com

Harrogate Theatre

15 April, 12:00, 14:00*, 16:00

Box Office 01423 502116

harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Durham Gala Theatre

19 April, 14:00, 16:00*, 18:00

Box Office 03000 266 600

galadurham.co.uk

Mansfield Palace Theatre

29 April, 13:00, 17:00

Book now 01623 463133

mansfield.gov.uk

The Core at Corby Cube

30 April, 14:00, 17:00*

Box Office 01536 470470

thecorecorby.com

Bridlington Spa

7 May, 14:00, 16:00*

Box Office 01262 678 258

bridspa.com

Lawrence Batley Theatre Huddersfield

17 May, 12:00**, 14:00*, 16:00

Box Office 01484 430528

thelbt.org

Buxton Opera House

27 May, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00*

Box Office 01298 72190

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Linbury Theatre (Royal Ballet & Opera)

29 - 31 May, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00

29: 12:00**, 14:00**, 16:00* **

Box Office (0)20 7304 4000

rbo.org.uk

Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

7 June, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 0343 310 0050

crewelyceum.co.uk

Comments