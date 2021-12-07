Nominations Now Open For Active Wandsworth Awards

Enable Leisure and Culture have announced that nominations are now open for the 2021 Active Wandsworth Awards.

Winners will be awarded at a annual ceremony taking place on 4 March hosted by reporter, journalist and Sky Sports TV presenter Emma Paton at The Civic Suite, Wandsworth.

The importance of sport & physical activity to both our physical and mental health has become even more significant against the backdrop of the pandemic and lockdowns, that is why The Active Wandsworth Awards want to recognise the Wandsworth community for their talent, commitment and dedication in inspiring others to get active and stay active over the last year.,

Cabinet member for community services and open spaces Cllr Steffi Sutters said:

"It's great news that the Active Wandsworth Awards are back and helping to showcase the amazing sporting talents we have in the borough and the work they do to inspire others. Sports activities and regular exercise are vital in staying fit and healthy, not just in terms of physical health but in mental wellbeing too, so we are inviting nominations to this year's awards across the many different categories to help recognise and celebrate the wonderful work that is happening across our borough."

There are many dedicated people working in our borough everyday who make a huge difference across the whole community. These awards celebrate and acknowledge the talented local sports performers, coaches, volunteers, schools, organisations and clubs for their devotion to helping local people achieve their goals in 2021.

Does this sound like someone you know ? Have you been inspired by them to become more active, or has someone removed barriers to make physical activity a reality for you, someone who simply makes grassroots sport happen or someone who has been incredibly successful in their own sport in 2021? Some of the 11 categories you could enter them into include; Volunteer, and Junior Volunteer of the Year, Active School of the Year, Sportsperson and Junior Sportsperson of the Year and The Mayor's Award which recognises how an individual, organisation or project has increased opportunities for disabled people in Wandsworth to participate in sport or physical activity.

Emma Paton says, "These awards are important because they recognise local people and organisations for their selfless dedication and commitment as well as some hugely significant achievements by amazing athletes and young people. I am really looking forward to presenting the Awards in Wandsworth and learning more about this year's nominees."

To shine the spotlight on your deserving nominee and make them a contender for this fantastic accolade please visit www.enablelc.org/awa2021 and complete the nomination form by Sunday 16 January.