Gladiator's GIANT Joins The Pantomime Cast Of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's time to feel the power of GIANT who is ready to take on Wolverhampton in one of the greatest battles of all time – good versus evil in the Grand Theatre pantomime!

The Derbyshire-born 6ft 5 star of BBC TV series Gladiators will tower above the citizens of pantoland in a villainous new role for this year's Wolverhampton pantomime BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, joining the previously announced returning stars Tam Ryan and Ian Adams.

Former firefighter turned bodybuilder Jamie Christian Johal has earned the name Giant. Standing at 6ft 5, he made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders. He may look like a big, friendly giant, but don't be fooled, he doesn't hold back when it comes to competing in the Gladiators arena. He now brings his power and towering stature to the Grand Theatre pantomime in a brand-new role, striking fear into the heart of all contenders who dare to stand in his way.

On making his theatrical and pantomime debut at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Giant said; “I'm used to a challenge, but this is unlike anything I've ever done and I'm ready to crush it. Expect everything you know of Giant from the Gladiators arena and then some as I take on your panto cast… watch out Tam Ryan, get your pugil stick ready, it's time to duel!”

Grand Theatre Chief Executive and Artistic Director Adrian Jackson said; “each year the Wolverhampton pantomime goes from strength to strength and it's no exaggeration to say that in every sense of the word, Giant will certainly help to make this year's show one of our strongest yet! In an exciting new role created specifically for our telling of the famous story, audiences will get to see a good versus evil battle of Gladiatorial proportions!”

Further casting is to be announced.

Journey into an enchanted castle with Princess Beauty who discovers a host of magical characters cursed under an evil spell, including a fearsome beast!

Can she see him for more than a monster? Will he learn to love another in the ultimate adventure to turn him back into a prince before the final petal falls from an enchanted rose? Find out in a spectacular pantomime at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre!

Tickets for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from Saturday 30 November 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025 are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Comments