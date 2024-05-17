Tommy Blaize Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday 1 June, Tommy Blaize: Lead Singer on Strictly Come Dancing for 20 Glorious Years comes to the Corn Exchange Newbury with his first solo tour.

Tommy Blaize has been the lead singer on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing since the show first aired 20 years ago and he's sung live each week to up to 12 million people. In his remarkable career spanning 50 years, he's worked with some of the world's most legendary artists, including Diana Ross, Queen, The Beach Boys, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder and Robbie Williams.

Singing songs everyone knows and loves, and telling stories about the legends he's worked alongside, audience members can expect a Strictly incredible evening.

Tommy Blaize: Lead Singer on Strictly Come Dancing for 20 Glorious Years will be at Corn Exchange Newbury on Saturday 1 June at 7.45pm. Tickets £28.25. Find out more or to book visit https://cornexchangenew.com/event/tommy-blaize or call the Box Office on 01635 522733.

