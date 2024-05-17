Photos: Les Dennis and More in Rehearsal For TWELFTH NIGHT at Shakespeare North

Performances run 7 – 29 June.

By: May. 17, 2024
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Twelfth Night at Shakespeare North Playhouse, starring Les Dennis as ‘Malvolio’. Performances run 7 – 29 June, with a national press night on Tuesday 11 June.

 Check out the photos below!

A raucous celebration of unrequited love and mistaken identities, set against the backdrop of the music scene.

Not Too Tame and Shakespeare North Playhouse give this classic comedy a contemporary revamp with a dose of riffs, ruffs, and riotous partying. Prepare to be transported into a world where the stage is set, the music is pumping, and love takes centre stage as the ultimate headliner.

Following the success of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, their previous collaboration in 2022, Twelfth Night is a co-production between Not Too Tame and Shakespeare North Playhouse, and directed by Not Too Tame’s Artistic Director, Jimmy Fairhurst (A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Not Too Tame/ Shakespeare North Playhouse; The Social - Not Too Tame/Northern Soul; Palace of Varieties - Derby Theatre).

Joining Les Dennis in Twelfth Night will be Louise Haggerty (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Shakespeare North Playhouse/Northern Stage, and Co-Director of Not Too Tame,) as ‘Feste’, Tom Sturgess (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End) as ‘Sebastian’, Reuben Johnson (Prisoners’ Wives - BBC) as ‘Orsino / Aguecheek’, Jack Brown (Early Doors – Not Too Tame/UK Tour) as ‘Sir Toby Belch’, Georgia Frost (Brief Encounter – Manchester Royal Exchange) as ‘Viola’, Purvi Pamar (Cinderella – Derby Theatre; The Book Thief – Belgrade Theatre/Leicester Curve) as ‘Olivia ‘and Kate James (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Shakespeare North Playhouse) as ‘Maria / Antonia’.

 

Photo Credit: Patch Dolan

