Photos: Les Dennis and More in Rehearsal For TWELFTH NIGHT at Shakespeare North

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new rehearsal photos have been released from Twelfth Night at Shakespeare North Playhouse, starring Les Dennis as ‘Malvolio’. Performances run 7 – 29 June, with a national press night on Tuesday 11 June.

Check out the photos below!

A raucous celebration of unrequited love and mistaken identities, set against the backdrop of the music scene.

Not Too Tame and Shakespeare North Playhouse give this classic comedy a contemporary revamp with a dose of riffs, ruffs, and riotous partying. Prepare to be transported into a world where the stage is set, the music is pumping, and love takes centre stage as the ultimate headliner.

Following the success of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, their previous collaboration in 2022, Twelfth Night is a co-production between Not Too Tame and Shakespeare North Playhouse, and directed by Not Too Tame’s Artistic Director, Jimmy Fairhurst (A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Not Too Tame/ Shakespeare North Playhouse; The Social - Not Too Tame/Northern Soul; Palace of Varieties - Derby Theatre).

Joining Les Dennis in Twelfth Night will be Louise Haggerty (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Shakespeare North Playhouse/Northern Stage, and Co-Director of Not Too Tame,) as ‘Feste’, Tom Sturgess (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End) as ‘Sebastian’, Reuben Johnson (Prisoners’ Wives - BBC) as ‘Orsino / Aguecheek’, Jack Brown (Early Doors – Not Too Tame/UK Tour) as ‘Sir Toby Belch’, Georgia Frost (Brief Encounter – Manchester Royal Exchange) as ‘Viola’, Purvi Pamar (Cinderella – Derby Theatre; The Book Thief – Belgrade Theatre/Leicester Curve) as ‘Olivia ‘and Kate James (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Shakespeare North Playhouse) as ‘Maria / Antonia’.

Photo Credit: Patch Dolan

Comments