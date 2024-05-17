Paapa Essiedu, Thomas Coombes, Erin Doherty, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster Will Lead DEATH OF ENGLAND @sohoplace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their acclaimed world premieres at The National Theatre, between 2020 – 2023, Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' three state of the nation plays, Death of England: Michael, Death of England: Delroy and Death of England: Closing Time will be performed together in the West End for the very first time as a unique theatrical event for a strictly limited season @sohoplace theatre.

Starring Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Luther: The Fallen Sky), Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Sex Education) and directed by Clint Dyer.

These three interconnected plays can be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together. Across the three plays, connections and themes come together as Michael, Delroy, Denise and Carly navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024.

Performances for Death of England: Michael start from 15 July, Death of England: Delroy starts from 23 July and Death of England: Closing Time from 22 August when all three plays will then be performed in rep until 28 September.

Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Luther: The Fallen Sky) stars in Death of England: Michael, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project) stars in Death of England: Delroy and Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Sex Education) star as Carly and Denise in Death of England: Closing Time.

The Death of England plays are directed by Clint Dyer, Deputy Artistic Director of The National Theatre.

Death of England: Michael (previously titled Death of England) and Death of England: Delroy originally played at The National Theatre in 2020, with Death of England: Closing Time playing in 2023.

The Death of England plays are the final production in an exciting second year of programming @sohoplace following trailblazing productions of The Little Big Things and Red Pitch.

Clint Dyer said, “'I'm honoured and excited to get this opportunity @sohoplace. The chance to deepen the symbolism of Death of England by placing the three updated plays together, whilst breathing new life into it with such an amazing cast, is nothing but thrilling for me and the team.”

Roy Williams said, “I am made up beyond words that this is happening @sohoplace. It's a wonderful opportunity for us to update the plays a little and to work with an almost entirely new cast. I have nothing but love and admiration for each actor embarking on this with us! At its heart, the Death of England plays are a state of the nation family saga and the Fletcher/Tomlin family still have much to say about England as it is now and the troubling times we are living in.”

Jenny Seagrove, Chairperson of Bill Kenwright Ltd said, “We are thrilled to be once again partnering with long-standing friends and colleagues Clint Dyer and Nica Burns, to present an incredible cast in this exciting series of plays that hold a mirror up to society in 2024. Twenty years ago Bill transferred Clint Dyer's production of The Big Life into the Apollo Theatre as the first British Black Musical to be presented in the West End and Bill collaborated with Nica on countless West End productions. I couldn't think of two better partners to be working with on this wonderful project, as Bill Kenwright Ltd moves into a new chapter, building on the legacy of Bill's incredible 50+ year career.”

Nica Burns said, “Our intimate auditorium is a perfect setting for the audience and actors to connect with this fantastic, ambitious piece of theatre performed by a brilliantly talented company. Plays for today in a theatre for today.”

